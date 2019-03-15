Black Press Media Extreme Education and Career fairs help get B.C.’s workers hired. (Black Press Media files)

Find a job you love at Black Press Media’s education and career fair in Kelowna

Event happens at Rutland Centennial Hall on April 11

Need a new job? Want to discover a new career?

Head over to Rutland Centennial Hall in Kelowna next month for the Black Press Extreme Education and Career Fair.

Whether you’re looking to work for the province, Okanagan College or Walmart, the hall will be packed with employers looking for candidates.

Kailee Thorne, a marketing service partner with Interior Health who works to recruit new employees, says Black Press Media’s career fairs offer an unparalleled opportunity to get to know prospective workers.

“It’s good for potential candidates to be able to actually come and talk to us. They like to be able to have a face put with the name of the person you’re talking to,” said Thorne. “Some of them have questions, so it’s nice to have a recruiter on hand.”

She said Interior Health has had a “really positive” experience at the fairs.

“There was a lot of traffic, which we like to see, and a lot of engaged people. There [are] a lot of students that were eager to talk to us.”

VIDEO: Get hired at Black Press Media’s extreme education and career fair

READ MORE: Career options abound at Black Press Career Fair

Thorne said people are often surprised by the kinds of non-healthcare jobs offered by Interior Health.

“Often, people think it’s just nursing and physicians within health authorities, but we have an array of positions between cooks, cleaners to lab tech.”

The Kelowna career fair is one of 12 that Black Press Media hosts across B.C. each year.

According to the company’s digital sales and event marketing director, Kristy O’Connor, the fairs help keep B.C. working.

“We’re on a path connecting students with educational facilities and employers,” O’Connor said. “Over the next 10 years, 70 per cent of jobs will require a post secondary education. Black Press Media wants to play an integral role in this shift in our economy. Our communities are our family.”

The Black Press Extreme Education and Career Fair in Kelowna will run from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Rutland Centennial Hall on April 11.

