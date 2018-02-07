Find Your Fit makes Okanagan stops

Career choices on tap in Lumby Thursday, Summerland Tuesday

Okanagan students are invited to come find their fit Thursday.

The Find Your Fit tour stop in Lumby is a great opportunity for students to get valuable hands-on experience with helpful career-planning tools.

WorkBC’s Find Your Fit tour will be at Charles Bloom Secondary school on Thursday from 3:30 to 7 p.m.

“Tech, health care and construction are just a few of the industries in the Thompson-Okanagan that have a growing need for skilled British Columbians,” said Melanie Mark, Minister of Advanced Education, Skills and Training. “The Find Your Fit tour stop in Lumby is an opportunity for students and parents to find the industry that is the best career fit for them.”

Students can visit up to 16 career-activity stations where they can take part in hands-on, career-related activities like creating digital graphics, completing an electrical circuit and taking someone’s blood pressure. These activities will help students uncover their strengths and interests, giving them the knowledge they need to get started with their career planning. They can then move on to a labour market information station, where they can dig deeper into a career of their choice.

Industries such as tourism, tech and health care will need a broad range of skilled British Columbians. The Find Your Fit tour stop in Lumby is a unique opportunity to get insight into in-demand careers from a diverse range of industries that are important to building a strong, sustainable and innovative 21st-century economy that works for everyone.

The Find Your Fit tour builds on the government’s commitment to provide British Columbians with the services they need by giving them the information to help them make decisions about education and training.

The Find Your Fit tour and WorkBC.ca are first steps for all British Columbians on a journey to discovering information about a variety of exciting careers that will build a brighter future for individuals, families and communities, and help build a better B.C. for everyone.

Find Your Fit tour dates are available online at: https://www.workbc.ca/Jobs-Careers/Find-Your-Fit-Tour/Upcoming-Events.aspx

Following the stop in Lumby, the Find Your Fit’s only other Okanagan stop will be in Summerland Tuesday.


newsroom@vernonmorningstar.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Real estate sales picking up

Just Posted

Semi driver killed in collision with commercial vehicle on Highway 1

Emergency personnel responding to one collision east of Sicamous when second occurs

Ebbett scores in Olympic tune-up

Vernon’s Andrew Ebbett scores insurance goal in Canada’s 2-0 win over Belarus

Helping thousands of refugees

Former Salmon Arm woman heads Canadian aid for those fleeing persecution in Myanmar

Blind Bay murder trial begins after seven years

Convicted murderer testifies against co-accused

Summerland council defeats Banks Crescent development proposal

Council members vote 5-2 against controversial seniors housing development

Main Street bridge won’t cost district

Province reveals new information for Bruhn Bridge replacement options

How to keep local news visible in your Facebook feed

Facebook has changed the news feed to emphasize personal connections. You might see less news.

Find Your Fit makes Okanagan stops

Career choices on tap in Lumby Thursday, Summerland Tuesday

Highway 1 to reopen following crash

A collision between two semi-trucks shut down the Trans-Canada Tuesday night

‘Love you to life’: Vancouver Island family shares desperate fight to save teen with eating disorder

‘A lot of the stuff freaked out a lot of my friends because they were the same age as me’

New CAO halts question period at first council meeting

“I’m quite concerned with what’s happening here,”

TVO host calls sexual harassment allegations false

TVO host breaks silence, says sexual harassment allegation 100 per cent false

Interior Highways to be blasted by snow

About 30 to 50 centimetres expected on Rogers Pass Thursday

B.C. family still seeking answers as meningitis scare diminishes

The parents of Aidan Pratt say they feel left high and dry months after their son died

Most Read