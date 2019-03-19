Salmon Arm Buckerfield’s staff have been having fun with the March 10 fire that damaged the upper level of the business’ main building, resulting in its temporary closure. (Buckerfield’s Salmon Arm/Facebook)

Fire leads to “smokin deals” at Buckerfield’s

Salmon Arm store staff back at work and having fun

Staff at Salmon Arm’s Buckerfield’s are fired up to be back at work and having fun in the process.

The business reopened its gates on March 14, four days after a fire in the upper level of the main building forced its closure. Those who have visited since then might have noticed the store’s signage, advertising “Smokin Deals,” and inviting people to “Get fired up for spring.”

“You got to keep laughing… what else can you do,” laughs Buckerfield’s employee Stephanie Evans, who is thrilled to be back at work so soon after the fire.

“Our CEO came out, Kelvin McCulloch, and made sure, first, that it was safe for us to work. He made sure that we still have our jobs, we’re going to be up and running and let’s go… That was a big main concern: are we going to lose our jobs temporarily? And no, that wasn’t the case.

“So we are thrilled to be back and really happy to be able to support our customers too.”

Currently, Evans and her fellow Buckefield’s crew are operating from tents set up on the business’ property. She says staff can grab stuff for customers from within the store, but the store itself remains closed to the public.

“Customers have been extremely supportive, so happy that they can still feed their animals and get their gardens up and running,” said Evans, noting a restoration crew has been busy working onsite and there is optimism the building will re-open soon.

Read more: Buckerfield’s hopes to reopen soon after building fire

Read more: Buckerfields Living Wage Program: What Happened?

Read more: Firefighters quickly extinguish Buckerfield’s blaze

Read more: Driver smashes into Kelowna Buckerfield’s

One of the store’s employees, however, has yet to return: Cindy the cat. Evans says the store’s in-house feline has taken up accommodation elsewhere.

“She is living with one of the employees and is very, very happy. She has a full bedroom all to herself, so she’s not back yet.

I think she might decide to retire,” laughs Evans.

@SalmonArm
newsroom@saobserver.net
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

 

Previous story
Research needs to catch up with B.C.’s gas drilling industry, experts say

Just Posted

Stampeders to rock and roll on Shuswap Lake

Waterway and Twin Anchors houseboat companies host May long weekend concert

Interior Health asks users to check drugs as carfentanil found in 15% of B.C. overdoses

Region saw 11 overdoses in January 2019

Column: Construction building the Shuswap’s economy

Shuswap Passion by Jim Cooperman

New highways maintenance contractor for Shuswap begins April 1

The rubber will hit the road for the Shuswap’s new highways maintenance… Continue reading

Shuswap residents left stranded by missing bus routes

Ministry’s Health Connections solution visits Salmon Arm just twice per week, once west, once south

Five highlights in the 2019 federal budget

Latest budget includes a sprinkling of money for voters across a wide spectrum

‘That’s a load of crap’: Dog poop conspiracy spreads in White Rock

Allegation picked up steam through a Facebook page run by a city councillor

Explosives unit brought in after suspicious boxes left at B.C. RCMP detachment

Nanaimo RCMP issues all clear after packages were found on lawn earlier in the day

Avalanche control tomorrow on Highway 1

Expect closures of up to two hours east of Revelstoke

TKI Construction looks forward to being part of Rutland

The company is renovating the old AG Outdoor Superstore

2019 BUDGET: As deficit grows, feds spend on job retraining, home incentives

Stronger economy last year delivered unexpected revenue bump of an extra $27.8 billion over six years

Newfoundland man caught after posting photo of himself drinking and driving

The 19-year-old took a photo of himself holding a beer bottle and cigarette while at the wheel

Carfentanil found in 15% of overdose deaths in January: B.C. coroner

Carfentanil is 100 times more powerful than illicit fentanyl and used to tranquilize elephants

Kids found playing darts with syringes in Vancouver Island park

Saanich police is urging people to throw out their syringes properly and safely

Most Read