Fires indirectly burn Enderby business

Mabel Lake Resort flooded with calls from tourists concerned about area wildfires

With much of the province up in smoke, tourism is being impacted throughout the region.

Tourists are hesitant to visit certain areas due to wildfires. But the reality is, no structures or recreational sites are in any immediate threat of fires in the Vernon Fire Zone.

The Mabel Lake Resort in Enderby has received more than 20 phone calls from visitors wondering if they should cancel their plans due to a fire burning across the lake from the resort, in Lumby.

Owner Terry Laursen says the news of fires in the area is hurting his, and other Enderby businesses.

“People don’t understand it,” said Laursen, as they are not familiar with the area.

“There is no evacuation alert here and there are no fires on the west side of the lake.”

The Mabel Creek fire is burning on the Lumby side of the lake (nowhere near the Mabel Lake Resort). A colony of cabins, as well as the Cottonwood Beach rec site, have been put on evacuation alert. An area restriction is also in place.

But the alert and restrictions are miles from the resort, which is on the opposite side of the lake and in no way threatened by a fire.

In fact, vacationers are soaking up the sun, sand and water at the resort.

“We’re 100 per cent booked right now,” said Laursen.

“They just wish there wasn’t any smoke. This (Wednesday) is the first day we can’t see the south end of the lake.”

The 86 hectare Mabel Creek wildfire continues to burn approximately 6 kilometres from Mabel Lake on the Lumby side. While an evacuation alert has been issued for approximately 50 cabins and the Cottonwood Beach recreation site, no structures are currently threatened. (Jennifer Smith/Morning Star)

The Mabel Creek wildfire burns in the background behind Roxy, Mabel and Darla Smith as they enjoy summer vacation at Mabel Lake Tuesday. (Randy Smith photo)

