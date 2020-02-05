Flair Airlines touts unlimited travel pass for $700 as competition heats up

Swoop unveiled a so-called loonie sale, offering 100,000 seats for a base fare of $1 before taxes, fees

Jim Scott, president and Chief Executive Officer of Flair Airline.

Flair Airlines Ltd. is offering passengers an unlimited travel pass for three months amid rising competition between budget carriers.

The flight pass costs $700 and opens the gate to limitless domestic flights between Feb. 13 and May 13. A $500 version has some blackout dates and excludes flights on Fridays and Sundays.

B.C.-based Flair offers routes between seven cities, all in Western Canada except for Toronto.

CEO Jim Scott says the flight pass is aimed at students, small-business owners and families for whom more frequent visits or an extra getaway would otherwise be unaffordable.

READ MORE: Kelowna Flightcraft nearly plunges Flair Airlines in contract dispute

Flair is not the only discount airline to hawk eye-catching promos as domestic competition heats up. Earlier this month, Swoop unveiled a so-called loonie sale, offering 100,000 seats for a base fare of $1 before taxes and fees.

In 2018 the Competition Bureau launched an ongoing predatory pricing investigation into Swoop and parent WestJet Airlines Ltd. over allegations the two carriers used anti-competitive practices to crowd out Flair from at least three routes.

The Canadian Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
B.C. union construction dispute directed to Labour Relations Board

Just Posted

Okanagan Shuswap to weather two snow storms this week

Systems are forecasted to bring 5-10 cm of snow each

Accused in suspected Salmon Arm-area home invasion will be kept apart in prison

Judge orders suspects to have no contact with each other or with complainants

Sicamous council open to more competitive auto insurance market

Rising ICBC rates a concern, particularly for young drivers

Snowfall warning in effect for Okanagan and Similkameen

The South Okanagan is expected to receive 10 to 15 cm today

Trans-Canada Highway closed in both directions east of Salmon Arm

No estimated opening time, closure due to vehicle accident

B.C. non-profit has $150 million of unclaimed cash & cheques. Does some belong to you?

Only a small portion of millions of dollars of forgotten or unclaimed money is ever claimed

British Columbians most worried about coronavirus’ hit on tourism industry, poll says

Insights West poll says B.C. residents concerned about economy, travel industry amid outbreak

Fentanyl found in meth prompts overdose alert in Penticton

This overdose alert is in effect until Feb. 11.

North Okanagan city sets aside $17 million for 30 projects this year

Learn more at open house Feb. 12

Vernon school district responds to coronavirus fears

Misinformation circulating on social media prompts reminder

B.C. family recounts escape after landslide strands them on Sasquatch Mountain

Christine Nielsen, her husband and two kids drove up only a couple of hours before the road washout

Flair Airlines touts unlimited travel pass for $700 as competition heats up

Swoop unveiled a so-called loonie sale, offering 100,000 seats for a base fare of $1 before taxes, fees

Highway 1 closed near Golden due to vehicle incident

DriveBC did not give an estimated time for reopening

Column: Looking up and letting the universe unfold

Great Outdoors by James Murray

Most Read