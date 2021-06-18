Forty vendors expected for new Market by the Bay in the South Shuswap

Market starting June 24 to be situated at Centennial Field in Blind Bay

Centennial Field in Blind Bay will be the site of Market by the Bay on Thursday nights starting June 24, 2021. (Columbia Shuswap Regional District photo)

Market by the Bay is coming to Blind Bay.

The market will see 40 to 50 vendors and exhibitors each Thursday night on Centennial Field.

A mix of artists, artisans, food producers, businesses and non-profit community organizations will take part, said Karen Brown, executive director of the South Shuswap Chamber of Commerce, in a news release.

She noted that businesses have been hard hit during the pandemic so the market is a chance for the chamber and the community to support all businesses, not just its members.

The South Shuswap Chamber of Commerce and the Arts Council for the South Shuswap, in collaboration with several community partners, will host the market. Centennial Field was chosen as it’s well-known as the place where the community celebrates Canada Day and takes in Music in the Bay.

Although large music events are not permitted yet, ‘episodic community markets’ are, and this is how Market by the Bay emerged.

Brown said the market was brought forward by the chamber’s economic development committee.

“It has been well thought out and carefully planned to ensure the safety of our residents and visitors. Volunteer groups along with proper signage will assist with directing pedestrian traffic flow and physical distancing, and sanitization stations will be put in place to meet BC Interior Health’s protocols and guidelines,” Brown said.

To add ambience, live background music will be part of the evening’s offerings.

“This actually gives us an opportunity to showcase some of the more local musicians,” says James Clark, director of the Arts Council for the South Shuswap. “While we can’t present Music in the Bay as a live music event this year, we can certainly keep the music going by providing background ambience at the market each Thursday.”

While there is no fee to enter the market, donations will be gratefully accepted at the gate to support local non-profit organizations.

People are invited to bring a blanket or chairs, take in the market, grab dinner on the field or pack a picnic while enjoying the music. The market will go from 6 to 8:30 p.m. starting June 24 and continuing until Aug. 26, 2021.

