Geek Squad Academy looking for Okanagan tech enthusiasts

Best Buy Canada is looking to partner with schools, community organizations, and non-profit groups in the Okanagan region that work with youth aged 10-16 years for its free educational program: Geek Squad Academy.

Geek Squad Academy teaches youth about the latest technology through classes conducted by Geek Squad Agents. Students explore topics like robotics, digital citizenship, 3D design, digital music and coding. Participants get hands-on experience with some of the newest and coolest technology currently in the market.

Best Buy administrators said they recognize that the tech sector in the Okanagan is growing and is considered one of the region’s most valuable industries. In the coming years the demand for technically trained talent will rise as the Okanagan will continue to be home to some of the most innovative companies in the province. Through Geek Squad Academy, Best Buy shows local youth the wide variety of roles technology might play in their future career opportunities in an interactive setting.

Programs run for approximately six hours (with options to run shorter workshops). Best Buy will provide all the equipment, content, and instructors.

Host organizations are responsible for providing facilities for the program and recruitment of students and staff members to assist with supervision.

Applications for the 2019 season are being accepted online at www.bestbuy.ca/geeksquadacademy until Feb. 10, 2019. Interested schools and non-profit organizations who share Best Buy Canada’s focus of fostering technology-based education for youth are encouraged to apply.

