The Oshawa’s General Motors car assembly plant in Oshawa, Ont., on November 26, 2018. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Eduardo Lima

The Oshawa’s General Motors car assembly plant in Oshawa, Ont., on November 26, 2018. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Eduardo Lima

GM Canada names Marissa West new president and general manager

West will replace current GM Canada president Scott Bel

General Motors has named Marissa West its new president and general manager of GM Canada.

West is currently executive chief engineer for GM’s mid-size and medium duty truck division.

Before that, she was director of GM’s Global Noise & Vibration and Vehicle Dynamics Center.

West will replace current GM Canada president Scott Bell, who will be moving back to the U.S. to serve as the leader of GM’s Chevrolet division.

Bell has been head of GM Canada since September 2019.

GM says the transition will begin immediately.

The Canadian Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

General Motors

Previous story
B.C. agriculture minister shares zest for Salmon Arm food hub

Just Posted

While preparing for its latest MainStage offering, The Gravitational Pull of Bernice Trimble, Shuswap Theatre is also making plans to refresh the theatre’s façade. (File photo)
Shuswap Theatre: Rehearsals underway for The Gravitational Pull of Bernice Trimble

Rob Marshall of Community Futures Shuswap, Salmon Arm Mayor Alan Harrison, Zest facility manager Tracy Edwards, Secwépemc knowledge-keeper Louis Thomas, B.C. Agriculture Minister Lana Popham and SAEDS board members Chad Shipmaker and Bill Laird cut the ribbon for the official grand opening of the Zest Commercial Food Hub on Saturday, March 23, 2022. (Andrea Horton-Salmon Arm Observer)
B.C. agriculture minister shares zest for Salmon Arm food hub

Larch Hill’s Para Nordic sit skiers Lily Brook and Kaden Baum both earned medals at the 2022 Canadian Ski Championships held at Whistler Olympic Park, March 20 to 27. (Donna Flatman photo)
Larch Hills skiers supported by Salmon Arm’s Natalie Wilkie, Maggie Beckner at Nationals

The Columbia Shuswap Regional District board supported entering a parkland donation agreement with David Arthur Barnard and Western Tree Seeds Ltd. for a 2.238 hectare (5.53 acre) parcel of land in Blind Bay. (CSRD image)
Shuswap family donating land for park in Blind Bay