Going up: More than 10 cent difference in cost per litre of gas in Salmon Arm

Drivers in downtown area could still fill up for as low as 83.9

An unusual sight in Salmon Arm, the price per litre of regular gas westbound from the downtown area ranged from 83.9 to 94.9 cents on Tuesday morning, April 28, 2020.

On the same morning, according to GasBuddy drivers could fill up in Vernon for as low as 83.5 and as much as 85.9, while in Kelowna regular was consistent at 89.9 cents per litre. In Kamloops, gas could be found at 85.9, but in most cases it ranged between 90.9 and 94.9.

In Vancouver, gas could be purchased for as low as 82.9, with the lowest price in the province reported in Abbotsford at 73.7.

