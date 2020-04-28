An unusual sight in Salmon Arm, the price per litre of regular gas westbound from the downtown area ranged from 83.9 to 94.9 cents on Tuesday morning, April 28, 2020. (Lachlan Labere-Salmon Arm Observer)

Going up: More than 10 cent difference in cost per litre of gas in Salmon Arm

Drivers in downtown area could still fill up for as low as 83.9

An unusual sight in Salmon Arm, the price per litre of regular gas westbound from the downtown area ranged from 83.9 to 94.9 cents on Tuesday morning, April 28, 2020.

On the same morning, according to GasBuddy drivers could fill up in Vernon for as low as 83.5 and as much as 85.9, while in Kelowna regular was consistent at 89.9 cents per litre. In Kamloops, gas could be found at 85.9, but in most cases it ranged between 90.9 and 94.9.

In Vancouver, gas could be purchased for as low as 82.9, with the lowest price in the province reported in Abbotsford at 73.7.

Read more: ’The energy sector is destroyed beyond repair’: expert on COVID-19’s impact on economy

Read more: Trans Mountain, LNG Canada say they are on track despite pandemic

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

#Salmon ArmGas prices

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
COVID-19: Food trucks free to set up at selected B.C. truck pullouts
Next story
Going up: More than 10 cent difference in cost per litre of gas in Salmon Arm

Just Posted

Salmon Arm taxpayers to see deadline extension extended to September

Council asks those who can pay by the usual July 2 date to please do so

Going up: More than 10 cent difference in cost per litre of gas in Salmon Arm

Drivers in downtown area could still fill up for as low as 83.9

Family member speaks about Salmon Arm church shooting a year after

Son reflects on importance of grieving together and community support

Another element of spring in Salmon Arm has arrived

Fountain turned back on later than usual this year

Four Okanagan Rockets selected in the 2020 WHL Bantam Draft

Nathan Gossoo, Lian Gayfter, Dante Nunes and Luke Schraeder were selected

Canada predicts 3,800 total deaths by early May, as COVID-19 spreads in vulnerable groups

Total cases could be between 53,196 and 66,385 by May 5

Going up: More than 10 cent difference in cost per litre of gas in Salmon Arm

Drivers in downtown area could still fill up for as low as 83.9

One Okanagan visitor’s centre contract not renewed

Temporary closure expands; no staff available as of May 1; requests for proposals cancelled

Column: Time and space take on new meaning amid pandemic

Opening Our Eyes by Nan Dickie

Shuswap history in pictures: Rent-a-Wreck

Company founder Ed Alfke visits Salmon Arm

Dyer: The tyranny of the English garden

Kristy Dyer is a columnist for Black Press Media who writes about the environment

LandlordBC calls for province to increase COVID-19 rent supplement

Many renters are paying more than 30 per cent of their income on rent, making $300-$500 too low, association says

HERGOTT: Accountability of being a pet owner

Paul Hergott is a personal injury lawyer based in West Kelowna

BC Housing secures more homeless shelter spaces in Kelowna amid COVID-19 crisis

BC Housing has announced an additional 100 beds for people experiencing homelessness in Kelowna

Most Read