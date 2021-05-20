The Wienery owners Tahanee Adams and Campbell Kearns are parking their food truck to open up a restaurant with three patios at the Barefoot Resort in Skaha. (Monique Tamminga Western News)

Gourmet hot dogs by the beach can now be had in Penticton

The Wienery, known for their food truck, opens at Barefoot Resort at Skaha Lake

Deluxe hot dogs by the beach can now be had across from Skaha Lake.

The Wienery food truck owners Tahnee Adams and Campbell Kearns have opened a restaurant with three patios, two of them overlooking Skaha Lake at the Barefoot Resort.

The famous hot dog food truck has been operating at South Okanagan wineries for the past three years, but the husband and wife duo wanted a permanent place to call their own.

“Our focus will be on our world-famous hot dogs and also our plant-based market. As a chef, I really wanted to explore and elevate vegetable-based foods. There will also be bar food, feature burgers, sausage and appies,” said Kearns.

With three kids of their own, there’s also a kids’ menu.

The Barefoot restaurant is a large facility across from the beach, with three patios, including a roof patio that is currently being renovated. With the two patios open, they can safely host lots of people and keep within COVID-19 safety protocols.

The Hound Dog is their number one hot dog featuring peanut butter, bacon, pickles and crispy onions.

“It has the perfect balance of savoury that just makes it delicious,” he said.

There second most popular dog is the Big Dog Deluxe, a classic of fried onions, bacon and cheese.

The Carrot dog is also climbing the charts in popularity. It’s charbroiled marinated carrot, hot peppers, pickled onions and creamy almond chevre spicy mayo.

Okanagan Ice Pops will be providing the gourmet popsicles for dessert. Adams is working with some local chocolatiers too.

“We’ve done dessert dogs in the past so we’ll incorporate that too; like banana-Nutella dessert dogs.”

The Wienery will also have a small market, featuring grab and go items like salads, breads, local jams and charcuterie boards. They anticipate getting a liqour licence in July, and are excited to provide a selection of hand-picked local wines, craft beer and ciders.

