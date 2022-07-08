Grocer partners with Shuswap company dedicated to helping childhood sexual abuse survivors

The Shuswap’s U Grow Girl now selling flowers at Askew’s Foods in Salmon Arm

A Shuswap company dedicated to helping survivors of childhood sexual abuse has gained an ally in a local grocer.

Askew’s Foods’ uptown and downtown locations will be selling flowers provided by U Grow Girl, a community contribution company that donates 60 per cent of its profits towards helping survivors of childhood sexual abuse (CSA) heal by gifting them free attendance to its Time To Heal Retreat.

“Every bouquet sold directly benefits female survivors of CSA in our community,” said Leha Marshall, a survivor and co-founder of U Grow Girl, adding fresh flowers will be delivered weekly and will be available through Thanksgiving.

The flowers are grown in the Shuswap by U Grow Girl and are available at Askew’s, local farmers markets and through the U Grow Girl website.

“We are proud to have joined the Askew’s Foods family,” said Marshall. “The love and support we have received from this community is truly second to none.”

Read more: Shuswap farmers aim to grow healing retreat for childhood sexual abuse survivors

newsroom@saobserver.net

Sign up for our newsletter to get Salmon Arm stories in your inbox every morning.

#Salmon Armsexual abuse