Habitat for Humanity ReStore set to open in Salmon Arm on May 1

Official ribbon cutting to take place at 11 a.m.

The Salmon Arm ReStore is set to open and will hold its official ribbon-cutting at 11 a.m. Saturday, May 1. (Photo contributed)

Salmon Arm’s new ReStore is set to open Saturday, May 1.

Spokesperson for Habitat for Humanity Kamloops, Correen Genshorek, said the official ribbon cutting will take place at 11 a.m.

“We would like to thank the residents of Salmon Arm & surrounding area that have supported & welcomed HFHK into the community.We invite everyone that would like to join us in celebrating our new location to come on by the ReStore,” she wrote in an email.

The store is located at 1160 Trans-Canada Hwy. SW, in the former home of Kal Tire. This grand opening weekend it will be open 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. both Saturday and Sunday, May 2. (Donation drop-offs will be received on Saturday up until 4 p.m.)

Beyond the grand opening weekend, regular hours will be 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday to Saturday. Donations can be dropped off 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday to Saturday.

Genshorek said the grand opening will include door-prize draws.

“Our entire staff is excited to welcome you and are ready to serve the community.”

Read more: Habitat for Humanity ReStore set for Salmon Arm settles on location

Read more: Habitat for Humanity committed to becoming part of Salmon Arm

newsroom@saobserver.net

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

#Salmon Arm