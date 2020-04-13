The Hanoi 36 Restaurant on Hudson Avenue is asking Salmon Arm council for permission to build a patio to accommodate outdoor seating. (City of Salmon Arm image)

Hanoi 36 Restaurant in Salmon Arm looks beyond COVID-19 to patio seating

Business applies to city for five tables on sidewalk to be used once pandemic restrictions lifted

The Hanoi 36 Restaurant on Hudson Avenue downtown is looking ahead to when COVID-19 restrictions are lifted.

Developer Bill Laird wrote to council on April 8, acting as agent for Michael Vu, proprietor of the family-style restaurant featuring Vietnamese cuisine, to apply for a sidewalk patio at 141 A Hudson Ave. NE.

“It is the desire of Mr. Vu that the patio be open for occupancy upon the lifting of the current COVID restrictions. Mr. Vu has spoken with his immediate neighbours who have enthusiastically endorsed his proposal,” Laird wrote.

The application covers the time period from May 1 to Oct. 31, 2020. It specifies five tables and 10 chairs. The hours of operation would be from Tuesday through Sunday from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m.

The application also includes a letter of endorsement from Downtown Salmon Arm.

“The Salmon Arm Downtown Improvement Association, at the regular meeting of March 11, 2020, approved the motion ‘that we support a patio extension at Hanoi 36 Restaurant, as displayed In the diagram presented’… All those present at the Board meeting voted in favour, except for Bill Laird, who abstained from voting and declared a conflict of interest. We support this initiative of the owners of the restaurant and believe that it will contribute immensely to the overall vibrancy and atmosphere of the downtown,” stated the letter from manager Lindsay Wong.

In 2014 the city introduced a Sidewalk Cafe´Extension Program to consider the pros and cons of patio seating.

The Hanoi 36 proposal will be discussed at the Tuesday, April 14 meeting of Salmon Arm council.


restaurantSalmon Arm council

