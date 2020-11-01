Harry Potter inspired pop-up shop opens in Salmon Arm

The store is only open for a limited time.

Shoppers browse products at the Harry Potter inspired “magical pop-up” shop on Shuswap Street on Oct. 31. (Jim Elliot/Salmon Arm Observer)

The first use of a new Salmon Arm event space pays tribute to the wizarding world of Harry Potter.

The Blue Moon, located on Shuswap Street in the former Blue Canoe Cafe location, opened on Oct. 31. Owner Amber Haase said the opening day was fitting as a blue moon would light up the Halloween night later that evening.

Today shortly after the shop opened its doors, a line had already formed outside. People were also enjoying the vendors selling jewellery, food and other items outside.

Inside, the temporary store, a “magical pop-up” offered a variety of handmade goods fitting the witchcraft and wizardry theme. Haase said she participated in a similar pop-up store in Edmonton a few years ago that inspired the Salmon Arm event.

The pop-up shop will be open over the next week on Wednesday and Friday from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. and 1 p.m. to 6 p.m. on Saturday before performing a vanishing act that will open the space up for other uses.

Haase said the Blue Moon will be available for short-term rentals and is well suited for classes and special events.

