Health concerns postpone Okanagan Expo amid COVID-19

Close to 100 vendors and even more patrons were expected at March 14 event

The Community Expo planned for Saturday, March 14 has been postponed due to health concerns. (Greater Vernon Chamber of Commerce photo)

A major event bringing nearly 100 businesses together under one roof in Vernon has been postponed.

The Community Expo was scheduled to take place Saturday, March 14 at Kal Tire Place North but has been halted by coronavirus concerns.

“We were very much looking forward to the Community Expo this weekend but due to current health and safety concerns we have made the difficult decision to postpone the event,” the Greater Vernon Chamber of Commerce states. “We want the event to be as successful as possible for our vendors so we will be in contact in the coming weeks with a future date.”

The event was sold out with vendors ranging from realtors to retirement homes and a kids zone to kids selling cookies. Along with more than 90 booths, the Expo was expected to draw hundreds of people through to check out the businesses, win door prizes, enjoy the family fun, face painting and pancake breakfast put on by the Lions Club.

This is just one of many events that have been cancelled or postponed due to COVID-19. Locally, the Canadian ski championships at Sovereign Lake have been cancelled. Yet the curtain will stop open at the Vernon and District Performing Arts Centre as upcoming shows are not being cancelled.

