Heat wave closes down North Okanagan restaurants

Jim’s Place, Kawakubo Sushi and Small Axe say it’s too hot to cook

Heat stroke is a serious concern for residents and workers during the current heat wave. (Contributed)

Heat stroke is a serious concern for residents and workers during the current heat wave. (Contributed)

A few North Okanagan businesses are pulling the plug on working due to the heat wave.

Enderby’s Small Axe Roadhouse has already lost one cook due to heat stroke and has therefore decided to close shop temporarily.

“Sorry everyone, it’s too hot on the patio, it’s too hot in the restaurant and it’s really too hot in the kitchen to safely ask employees to work,” the popular restaurant said.

In an effort to look out their staff, Jim’s Place is doing the same.

“It’s much too hot in here and it’s not safe for our staff, especially in the back by the pizza ovens,” the Vernon pizza and pasta restaurant said. “Hoping to be back in a couple days.”

The owners of Vernon’s Kawakubo have made the same decision and will be closed June 29, June 30 and July 1.

“We have decided to close our restaurant to take precautions for our workers’ safety from serious heat related illnesses during this heat wave with record-breaking high temperatures.” the sushi restaurant said.

Many restaurants are feeling the heat and have adjusted operations in order to protect their staff.

“If you head out to a bar or restaurant please remember, if you’re hot, your servers and cooks working in this heat are probably really feeling the burn,” the Small Axe said. “So please be extra patient and extra kind right now.”

READ MORE: No air conditioning on buses prompts alert from Vernon School District

READ MORE: Vernon, Kelowna beat heat records Saturday

@VernonNews
jennifer@vernonmorningstar.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Heat waveLocal Business

Previous story
Tesla to recall 285,000 cars in China and fix cruise control
Next story
Chances in Salmon Arm to open doors on July 1

Just Posted

Following a walk around McGuire Lake in Salmon Arm to read poems posted for a vigil on Friday, June 25 to honour the victims of the targeted killing of a Muslim family in London, Ont., participants were welcome to write a thought on a small flag and display it with others. (Martha Wickett - Salmon Arm Observer)
Residents in Salmon Arm pause to reflect on Muslim family killed in Ontario

A driver was ticketed on June 26 after police found a vehicle doing donuts at the Highway 1/Tappen Valley Road intersection. (File photo)
Salmon Arm RCMP ticket driver for doing ‘donuts’ on Highway 1

Chances casino in Salmon Arm has announced it will open its doors on Thursday, July 1, 2021 at 11 a.m., following its closure during the COVID-19 pandemic. (Martha Wickett - Salmon Arm Observer)
Chances in Salmon Arm to open doors on July 1

An algal bloom gave Shuswap Lake near Salmon Arm a greenish hue over the summer of 2020. (Shuswap Watershed Council photo)
Shuswap Lake being monitored for algal blooms