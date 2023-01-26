Shopping carts are lined up at The Home Depot store on Monday, Feb. 22, 2021, in Cornelius, N.C. (AP Photo/Chris Carlson)

Home Depot gave personal data to Meta without valid customer consent: watchdog

Canada’s privacy watchdog says Home Depot stopped sharing customer information with Meta last October

The federal privacy watchdog says Home Depot shared details from electronic receipts with Meta, which operates the Facebook social media platform, without the knowledge or consent of customers.

In a report today, privacy commissioner Philippe Dufresne says the data included encoded email addresses and in-store purchase information.

The commissioner’s investigation found that the information sent to Meta was used to see whether a customer had a Facebook account.

If they did have an account, Meta compared what the customer bought at Home Depot to advertisements sent over the platform to measure and report on the effectiveness of the ads.

In a statement, Dufresne says it is unlikely that Home Depot customers would have expected their personal information to be shared with a social media platform simply because they opted for an electronic receipt.

Dufresne, who plans to discuss his findings at a news conference today, says Home Depot stopped sharing customer information with Meta last October.

