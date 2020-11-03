Home Hardware doubling donations to support breast cancer research, care

Home Hardware is giving Shuswap residents a chance to double their donations towards the fight against breast cancer.

Through the month of November, customers can donate at their local Home Hardware location to the BC Cancer Foundation, and Home Hardware will match donations dollar-for-dollar, up to $50,000.

The Home Hardware Salmon Arm Building Centre is one of the locations accepting donations.

Funds raised will support breast cancer research and enhancements to care at BC Cancer – Kelowna.

This year, it is estimated approximately 4,000 women in B.C. will be diagnosed with breast cancer, which is reported to account for around 25 per cent of all new cancer cases in women. However, BC Cancer states ongoing advances in research and treatment have resulted in a decrease in mortality rates of around 44 per cent since 1987.

For more information, and to donate online, visit bccancerfoundation.com/homehardware.

