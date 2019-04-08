Patrick and sister Sami Jelier carefully prepare their pumpkin and zucchini seeds planted during Buckerfield’s Kids Gardening Day on Saturday, April 6. (Kayleigh Siebel/Salmon Arm Observer)

In photos: Garden starter

Young green thumbs plant seeds during Buckerfield’s Kids Gardening Day

Young green thumbs had a fun time digging in the dirt and learning how to properly plant seeds during Buckerfield’s free Kids Gardening Day on Saturday, April 6.

Read more: Community garden a growing success

Read more: Deer attacking your garden? Here is what one Okanagan plant expert suggests

Read more: Staff relocating koi away from hungry otter at Vancouver Chinese garden

@SalmonArm
newsroom@saobserver.net
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
Acura recalls 360K SUVs because tail lights can go dark

Just Posted

Shuswap man charged with fraud over $5,000

Offences alleged to have taken place in 2012 in Salmon Arm and White Rock

Kamloops RCMP arrest suspect in Salmon Arm robbery

Suspect was the target of an unsuccessful police raid in Sicamous in February

Women pitch in to create successful soccer league

Shuswap Women’s Recreational Soccer League to begin 12th season in May, all skill levels welcome

Proposed backcountry closures for caribou recovery a concern

District of Sicamous implores public to participate in upcoming open house

Flight puts light on plight of songbirds

Disappearing songbird population explored in upcoming Salmon Arm Art Gallery exhibition

Couple survives power line pole impaling SUV in Seattle

The crash was so sudden that they said they didn’t realize what had happened

IHA pulls RFP for Okanagan overdose prevention site

Vernon council wants to be included, along with public, on consultation with health authority

Koltan the yellow lab provides therapeutic love for B.C.’s E-Comm 911 team

Registered counsellor Lynn Gifford and pooch will be based in Vancouver

In photos: Garden starter

Young green thumbs plant seeds during Buckerfield’s Kids Gardening Day

‘We’re going to be better next year’: Canucks look forward

Players, coaches say more must be done after four straight playoff misses

Formal wear wanted for South Okanagan Fairy Gradmother program

Penticton Secondary School Fairy Gradmother program and Elliot Row hoping to suit up students

Two small fires burn near Merritt

Two small wildfires were reported on Sunday in the Lower Nicola

In Photos: Instruction helps Shuswap equestrian enthusiasts dust off saddles

A clinic at Woodcreek Equestrian provides tune-up for horses and riders before event season

Salmon Arm woman hits the books for career change

Okanagan College offers options, workshop for mature students seeking new career path

Most Read