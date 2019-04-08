In photos: Garden starter

Patrick and sister Sami Jelier carefully prepare their pumpkin and zucchini seeds planted during Buckerfield’s Kids Gardening Day on Saturday, April 6. (Kayleigh Siebel/Salmon Arm Observer)

Young green thumbs had a fun time digging in the dirt and learning how to properly plant seeds during Buckerfield’s free Kids Gardening Day on Saturday, April 6.

Read more: Community garden a growing success

Read more: Deer attacking your garden? Here is what one Okanagan plant expert suggests

Read more: Staff relocating koi away from hungry otter at Vancouver Chinese garden

@SalmonArm

newsroom@saobserver.net

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter