Michael Vu prepares a sandwich before the lunchtime rush of Hanoi 36’s grand opening on Thursday, August 1. (Cameron Thomson/Salmon Arm Observer)

Hanoi 36, a Vietnamese restaurant owned and operated by Michael Vu, officially opened its doors today in Salmon Arm.

The restaurant had 10 reservations for lunch and Vu expected a similar if not larger turnout for dinner.

