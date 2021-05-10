In photos: Young vendors join Salmon Arm Downtown Farmers Market for opening day

Lily and Sarah Ewanyshyn and Katy Calkins are the creative force behind Cards by 3 Peas in a Pod, one of the youth vendor booths at the busy opening day of the Downtown Salmon Arm Farmers Market on Saturday, May 8, 2021. (Lachlan Labere-Salmon Arm Observer)

The Downtown Salmon Arm Farmers Market started the summer with a special focus on young entrepreneurs.

Located in the Ross Street Plaza parking lot, the market’s third season kicked off on Saturday morning, May 8. For the occasion, among the regular participating vendors were several youth vendors selling their homemade/handmade wares.

With COVID-19-related health and safety measures in place, the sunny Saturday morning market, which runs from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., was bustling with people there to shop and connect with other in the process.

Youth vendors Calvin, Kelsey and Sami Jelier offer baking mixes, handmade bracelets and more at the opening day of the Downtown Salmon Arm Farmers Market on Saturday, May 8, 2021. (Lachlan Labere-Salmon Arm Observer)

Youth vendor Keira Jaeger displays her very own Keira’s Cookies in a Jar, for sale on the opening day of the Downtown Salmon Arm Farmers Market on Saturday, May 8, 2021. (Lachlan Labere-Salmon Arm Observer)

Youth vendors Ava Miemi and Liv Spencer of Sunset & Sage have bracelets and other items for sale during the opening day of the Downtown Salmon Arm Farmers Market on Saturday, May 8, 2021. (Lachlan Labere-Salmon Arm Observer)