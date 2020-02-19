Sample tomatoes are seen at the Jean Talon Market, Monday, January 11, 2016 in Montreal. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Paul Chiasson

Inflation rises again, hitting 2.4% in January

Gas prices rose 11.2% due to events in Middle East and coronavirus outbreak

Statistics Canada says the annual pace of inflation in Canada jumped 2.4 per cent to start 2020, fuelled by higher costs at the gas pump and pricey tomatoes.

The move compared with a year-over-year increase of 2.2 per cent in December.

Economists had expected a reading of 2.3 per cent for January, according to a poll by financial markets data firm Refinitiv.

Gas prices in January increased 11.2 per cent compared with a year ago as prices rose at the start the month due to concerns about events in the Middle East only to move lower later in the month in response to the novel coronavirus outbreak.

Statistics Canada said Wednesday that excluding gasoline the year-over-year inflation rate would have been two per cent in January.

Costs grew for fresh vegetables by five per cent, largely attributable the agency says to a 10.8 per cent bump in the price of tomatoes stemming from inclement weather in growing regions of the United States and Mexico.

The overall increase in prices of 2.4 per cent compared with a year ago was also driven by increased mortgage interest costs, purchases of passenger vehicles, auto insurance premiums, and a bump in rents.

The increases were partly offset by lower prices for telephone services, internet access, tuition fees and traveller accommodation.

The average of Canada’s three measures for core inflation, which are considered better gauges of underlying price pressures and closely tracked by the Bank of Canada, was 2.033 per cent compared with 2.067 per cent for December.

Regionally, prices on a year-over-year basis rose more in January than December in every province except Ontario and Quebec.

READ MORE: Budget 2020: B.C. Liberals blast ‘Netflix tax,’ lack of economic plan

The Canadian Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

inflation

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Higher costs should kill Trans Mountain pipeline, federal opposition says

Just Posted

WEB POLL: Would you like to see a new highway built between B.C. and Central Alberta?

Building another highway through the mountains would shave 95 km from Kamloops to Red Deer

Man accused in Salmon Arm 7-Eleven fire pleads not guilty to breach of bail

Supreme Court trial will decide arson charges while Provincial Court will look at breach charge

Judge in Salmon Arm Provincial Court asks inmate for verdict on prison food

Prisoner provides judgment on meals, judge cautioned about 7-Eleven remarks

Landslide stops repair crew from reaching internet service tower near Salmon Arm

MyBC Datacom users in Tappen, Sunnybrae, White Lake and parts of the Salmon Valley may be affected

Salmon Arm’s Elijah Lazar wins provincial wrestling title

Lazar overcomes Parmjot Sidhu from DW Poppy Secondary in the final on Feb. 17

VIDEO: 7 things you need to know about the 2020 B.C. budget

Surplus of $227 million with big spending on infrastructure and capital projects

Okanagan cadets medal at Sovereign Lake biathlon

First time in 15 years championships held on home turf

Summerland’s Beer house recognized for heritage value

Building on Jubilee Road was constructed more than a century ago

Man arrested following theft, threats at Kelowna store

The 20-year-old man remains in police custody and faces a number of potential charges

Higher costs should kill Trans Mountain pipeline, federal opposition says

Most recent total was $12.6 billion, much higher than a previous $7.4-billion estimate

Wet’suwet’en hereditary chiefs say they’ll meet with ministers if RCMP get out

Federal minister in charge of Indigenous relations has proposed a meeting to diffuse blockades

Okanagan Spring Wine Festival tickets now on sale

The festival takes place from Apr. 30. to May. 17.

Morning Start: Did you know Ringo Starr narrated Thomas the Tank Engine?

Your morning start for Wednesday, Feb. 19

Trees Cannabis director fined $1.5M for selling marijuana

Fine follows provincial crackdown on popular dispensary

Most Read