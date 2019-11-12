Kathleen Seeley, speaker, entrepreneur and consultant with MassivelyHuman.com, is one of the keynote speakers at three upcoming round table discussions put on by Tsuts’weye Women’s Entrepreneur and Innovation Network. (Photo contributed)

Inspirational sessions set for female entrepreneurs in the Shuswap

Sessions scheduled for Sicamous, Chase and Salmon Arm

If you’re a female entrepreneur who would like to learn from other successful women, you’re in luck.

Tsuts’weye Women’s Entrepreneur and Innovation Network, whose aim is building skills, knowledge and networks to support women entrepreneurs of the Shuswap, is presenting three Women’s Entrepreneur Round Table sessions.

The stated goal of the round tables is to reveal day-to-day, on-the-ground challenges and opportunities for female entrepreneurs in a local context. The sessions will begin with inspirational keynote presentations by successful female entrepreneurs, and will include facilitated activities to gather feedback and share information from the perspective of the people living, working and operating in our community.

Facilitating the round tables will be Nicole McLaren, entrepreneur and CEO of ravenreads.org. She is described as an accomplished community development and public relations professional with more than 14 years’ experience developing and implementing innovative engagement and economic development plans for industry in western Canada.

As a Métis woman and economic development advocate from Saskatchewan, McLaren is the pioneer of multiple non-profits including the Indigenous Women’s Business Network, a non-profit society in British Columbia that supports Indigenous female entrepreneurs across the province.

Today McLaren successfully runs her own online business: Raven Reads.

Read more: New project to support women entrepreneurs launched in Shuswap

Read more: Federal funding supports Shuswap women entrepreneurs

Also facilitating is Kathleen Seeley, speaker, entrepreneur and consultant with MassivelyHuman.com. She is described as an acclaimed international speaker, transformational coach, facilitator and corporate leadership consultant with more than 25 years of experience. She is authentic, edgy, walks her talk and unapologetically lives her most authentic and passionate life and helps others do the same.

She weaves her personal stories of her good and her not so good moments to demonstrate the power of the transformational tools she shares with her audiences.

As a keynote speaker, she is engaging, articulate, humorous, and insightful, making learning a dynamic transformative experience for all. She is able to build rapport in a remarkably fast and authentic manner, leaving people wanting more. Learn more at MassivelyHuman.com.

Three sessions are being held:

• Sicamous, Monday, Nov. 18, 3:30 to 8 p.m.

• Chase, Tuesday, Nov. 19, 3:30 to 8 p.m.

• Salmon Arm, Wednesday, Nov. 20, 3:30 to 8 p.m.

There are limited seats at each event so participants are asked to register early at www.tsutsweye.ca

@SalmonArm
marthawickett@saobserver.net
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
Rona’s ‘truly Canadian’ ads are inaccurate, watchdog says
Next story
B.C.’s high gasoline prices still a mystery, Premier John Horgan says

Just Posted

RCMP identify bodies found in Anglemont residence as male, female, ages 62 and 60

Police investigation continues, say no suspects are being sought at this time

UPDATE: Power back on for much of the Shuswap

Outages due to downed wires and a transmission circuit failure

Salmon Arm’s Shoemaker Hill closed for winter

Snowfall prompts quick closure of steep and winding stretch of road

Letter: Air quality monitoring suggested for Highway 1 in Salmon Arm

Writer highlights health impacts from motor-vehicle traffic exhaust

Secwepemc Lakes Tourism projects look to support Indigenous youth, entrepreneurs

Collaboration includes Neskonlith, Adams Lake, Splatsin and Little Shuswap Lake bands

‘We love you, Alex!’: Trebek gets choked up by ‘Jeopardy!’ contestant’s answer

The emotional moment came in Monday’s episode when Trebek read Dhruv Gaur’s final answer

Column: Big ideas for a Shuswap cultural centre

Shuswap Passion by Jim Cooperman

Shuswap History in Pictures: View from the Marshall house

View from the Marshall house on Harris Street. Grabler, Weber and Allen… Continue reading

Petition to ‘bring back Don Cherry’ goes viral after immigrant poppy rant

Cherry was fired from his co-hosting role for the Coach’s Corner segment on Nov. 11.

Inspirational sessions set for female entrepreneurs in the Shuswap

Sessions scheduled for Sicamous, Chase and Salmon Arm

Southbound lanes of Coquihalla closed north of Hope

Accident happened earlier this afternoon

City of Penticton considers new bylaw to restrict needle distribution

Approximately 440 people in Penticton use intravenous drugs and 167,000 needles were ordered in 2018

B.C.’s high gasoline prices still a mystery, Premier John Horgan says

NDP plans legislation this month, seeks action from Justin Trudeau

Okanagan paddleboarder completes shoreline cleanup

It’s evident there’s a pollution problem in Okanagan and Kalamalka lakes says Aaron Nasipayko

Most Read