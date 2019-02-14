Keep track of where the days go

Beautiful City of Salmon Arm calendars available free at the Observer office

City of Salmon Arms’ beautiful provinces and territories of Canada calendars available free at the Salmon Arm Observer office, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., Monday to Friday. (Observer staff)

It’s only mid-February – there’s still more that 10 months to enjoy the City of Salmon Arms’ 2019 calendar.

And the Observer has a stack of them, free to anyone who needs one.

The calendar features the work of Salmon Arm mixed media artist Otto Pfannschmidt, who provides beautiful images representing the provinces and territories of Canada.

The calendar also includes dates and times for various local events and activities (as well as when bills are due).

Anyone wanting a calendar can stop by the Salmon Arm Observer office between 9 a.m. and 5 p.m., Monday to Friday.

