Kelowna company encourages people to make the switch on World Vegan Day

Vejii is available in Canada and the U.S.

On World Vegan Day, Kelowna-based vegan supplier Vejii is encouraging others to slowly make the switch. (Devon Breen/Pixabay)

A Kelowna-based company leading the way in making vegan supplies more accessible is encouraging people to think about a plant-based lifestyle this World Vegan Day (Nov.1).

Vejii founder and CEO Kory Zelickson said platforms like his, which carries vegan groceries and sustainable cosmetics, are making the switch to a plant-based lifestyle not only easier but less intimidating.

“The reason we started it, to begin with, is we always found we had to go to multiple grocery stores in order to get everything we need,” he said.

“So the idea was to create a centralized platform where people can come and have access to the larges selection of plant-based products in a consolidated shopping experience.”

He added that this way, up and coming, as well as local, businesses are able to get their products out in a more sustainable and more affordable way.

Vejii first launched a year ago with a platform focused on the U.S. market. Five months later, its Canadian shopping website launched. Since then, the company has seen exponential growth and now, it has received its conditional approval from the Canadian Securities Exchange, meaning Vejii can go public and start participating in stock exchange in a few weeks.

Zelickson said this means a lot to the Kelowna start-up.

“Going public will give Vejii access to different forms of capital for growth opportunities, but it also means that people interested in the space and growing the vegan space can invest in it,” he said.

“It’s a really great milestone for me, personally. I’m very passionate about veganism and the plant-based lifestyle. Incorporating and introducing plant-based alternatives with sustainable products to larger demographics of consumers, for me personally, is something that’s very satisfying.”

And for World Vegan Day, Zelickson said one of the best things we can do for our health and our planet, is to slowly transition into a plant-based and sustainable life.

“Start with four or five items in your life… it’s always easiest to go for the low-hanging Pla fruit. Replace your weekly burger night with a plant-based burger alternative or replacing chicken with a meat alternative,” he said.

“There are so many alternatives within a broad range of categories. Being vegan is more accessible now.”

More information on Vejii can be found here.

READ MORE: Microsoft acquires Kelowna’s Two Hat Security tech company

@twilamam

twila.amato@blackpress.ca

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Vegan and Vegetarian