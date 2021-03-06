Kelowna couple launches pregnancy advent calendars

The pregnancy advent calendar will have items like washcloths and soother holders. (Brandy Ketlo)

If you had an advent calendar-style counter for significant events and milestones, would make you more excited?

Kelowna couple Drew Schulz and Brandy Ketlo decided to think outside of the box and instead of only having advent calendars to count down to Christmas, they decided to create one that counts down to someone’s due date.

The Pregnancy Advent Calendar works just like a usual advent calendar, with nine boxes that represent nine months of pregnancy. Each box has a little gift inside for each parent and baby.

Ketlo said people can buy the calendar empty or they can buy it with items.

“We’re going to have different editions that we’ll release, but this first edition is filled with things like a soother holder, a washcloth, some baby booties, baby bump stickers, weekly stickers and monthly stickers,” she said.

The idea to have a countdown calendar to an event other than Christmas first came about when Ketlo said that it would be nice to have an advent calendar for mercury retrograde.

“It just snowballed from there and we started brainstorming ideas for other advent calendars outside of Christmas,” she said.

“And we focused it on four. A start of school one, a graduation one, a full moon one, and then the pregnancy one.”

The school advent calendar counts down to the start of school and is geared towards younger students to get them excited instead of intimidated. Schulz explained the box was built so it can fit in classroom cubbies too, so kids can take it to school to organize their supplies.

The graduation box can be given as a gift to either a high school or college senior and come empty so the gifts can be personalized.

Schulz and Ketlo also auditioned to be on Dragons’ Den for a chance to showcase their idea to a wider audience and along the way, hopefully, get a deal with investors.

“It would be great (if we got on the show). It would help catapult us,” Schulz said.

“Even if we don’t get a deal, just the TV exposure can help build the business. We’re really optimistic but even if we don’t get in, we’ll keep trying.”

If you’re interested in giving someone a pregnancy advent calendar or even one of the other calendars they offer, visit Schulz and Ketlo’s website.

