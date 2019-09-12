Kelowna farm first in Canada to use advanced pear sorting machine

Days Century Growers aims to make pear farming more efficient with advanced technology from Holland.

Kelowna’s own Days Century Growers is making Canadian history as the first to use a special kind of fruiting machine to sort and haul its thousands of pounds of pears.

The family-owned farm moves as many as three million pears each season, explained operations manager Erin Day.

“We are small scale compared to some of the larger packing houses out there, but our main focus is keeping a consistent grade,” she said in a news release.

The optical fruiting machinery, designed and manufactured in Holland, has two important functions: It dumps bins carrying thousands of pounds of pears into a wet dump and then also gently handles and sorts the fruit.

ALSO READ: Support rolling in for Lake Country couple who lost RV in fire

The machine will help decrease labor and the need for forklifting, the farm owners said.

“Another really cool aspect is the camera housing. The machine takes 60 pictures of each pear as it rolls by,” Day said. This feature allows for the pears to be sorted properly into different size and quality sections.

“All of our employees are very excited,” Day said. “They can see a bright future. We’re just starting to play with this, it’ll take time. It takes a lot of pears, but we’re getting there.”

