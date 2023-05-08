(AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh, File)

(AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh, File)

Kelowna residents can now rent a ride with Uber

Uber has partnered with companies for rental car services

Time to get Uber excited as Uber makes a move in Kelowna.

Although Uber’s application for ridesharing has yet to be approved in the city, the company is launching Uber Rent and Kelowna residents will be able to use it.

Just like ridesharing, open the app and add a pick-up and drop-off location and the start and end time of your reservation. You’ll need a driver’s license and the credit card linked to the app in order to pick up the vehicle.

Uber has partnered with Avis, Hertz, and Budget for car rentals.

The company is currently offering an incentive to try it out, taking $10 off your ride when you pick it up at the rental location.

READ MORE: Rainbow hot air balloon makes surprise touch down in Kelowna

@thebrittwebster
brittany.webster@blackpress.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter and subscribe to our daily and subscribe to our daily newsletter.

KelownaUber

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in your inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
Meta has team working to block news on Facebook, Instagram from Canadian users

Just Posted

Salmon Arm referee Nic Barbosa gets ready to drop the puck during Game 7 of the U16 BC Cup on April 22, 2023 at the Shaw Centre in Salmon Arm. (Kristal Burgess Photography)
Confidence is key: Salmon Arm referee highly recommends the job

Chess tournaments featuring players from the Okanagan, Shuswap, B.C. and Alberta continue in Salmon Arm May 5-7 at the Comfort Inn Hotel. (Rebecca Willson/ Salmon Arm Observer)
Checkmate: Chess players compete in Salmon Arm for B.C., Alberta and Okanagan titles

The Red Barn in Sicamous has a heritage designation. Other properties in the district can be submitted for inclusion on the district’s heritage registry, which is being developed by a volunteer committee and forwarded to council for adoption. (File photo)
Sicamous heritage registry committee moves project into new hands

The Salmon Arm Yeti rugby team battle the Penticton Harlequins in the rain Saturday May 6 at Salmon Arm Secondary’s Jackson campus. (Rebecca Willson/ Salmon Arm Observer)
PHOTOS: Salmon Arm Yeti battle Penticton in rainy rugby match

Pop-up banner image