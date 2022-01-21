Frankie We Salute You! is offering a free burger and beer to hospital employees on Saturday, Jan. 22 (Contributed - FWSY)

Frankie We Salute You! is offering a free burger and beer to hospital employees on Saturday, Jan. 22 (Contributed - FWSY)

Kelowna restaurant offering a free burger and beer to KGH staff

Frankie We Salute You! wants to do its part to help our KGH employees

The COVID-19 pandemic has been tough on everyone, especially hospital employees, but a Kelowna family-run restaurant is trying to do its part to give back.

On Saturday, Jan. 22, Frankie We Salute You! Restaurant and Bar is offering a free burger and beer to all Kelowna General Hospital (KGH) staff when they present their hospital identification. The vegan restaurant is open from 11 a.m. to 8:30 p.m.

If any employee is working and can’t make it, they can make an order for delivery to the hospital within restuarant hours and save the beer for when their shift is 0ver, said the restaurant.

Hospital employees have had to deal with staffing shortages, burnout, the cancellation of surgeries and procedures and more over the course of the pandemic.

“The only way to get through these final months of the pandemic and pull our communities back together is to step outside of ourselves and ask, ‘how can I help’?” said Christina Skinner, the restuarant’s owner and business manager. “No one has struggled as much as our healthcare workers. While restaurants and gyms in B.C. have access to between a hundred thousand and two hundred thousand dollars each in government grants, wage and rent subsidies, and no or low interest loans, how much have hospitals and healthcare workers received? They deserve our full attention.”

Frankie We Salute You! opened in Kelowna in May 2019, and is located at #6 1717 Harvey Ave in the Landmark District Market.

READ MORE: Kelowna restaurant owner speaks out after customers dispute COVID-19 guidelines

READ MORE: Hot Chocolate Fest to warm up Okanagan

@cunninghamjordy
jordy.cunningham@kelownacapnews.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

KelownaLocal Businessrestaurant

Previous story
3 neighbouring Vernon businesses put up for sale
Next story
Enbridge purchases Northwest B.C. pipeline from Chevron, Woodside

Just Posted

Ranchero Deep Creek firefighters respond to a blaze involving two adjacent structures at a property off Deep Creek Road in February 2021. (File photo)
More than 30 firefighters leave Columbia Shuswap fire departments due to vaccine mandate

Leaving a spare set of car keys in your vehicle’s console is an invitation to thieves. (File photo)
Chase police say two men reportedly beat up another man attempting to steal truck

On the sixth day of a functional closure of Armstrong Elementary School, School District 83 announced the school would be open once more for in-person learning as of Monday, Jan. 24. (File photo )
Armstrong Elementary School to reopen next week, students reminded to wear masks

Pokémon GO is an augmented-reality smartphone game. (File photo)
Group of ‘aggressive’ men corner young woman, friend playing Pokémon GO in Chase