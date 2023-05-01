The Kelowna Boat Show was hosted April 29-30, 2023 by the Kelowna Yacht Club. (Brittany Webster/Capital News)

Kelowna Yacht Club kicks off boating season with annual boat show

The show raised funds for the club’s Youth Sailing School

The Kelowna Yacht Club’s annual boat show returned to the docks April 29-30 after a pandemic hiatus.

Executive Director Thom Killingsworth said the show included 50 exhibitors with 150 boats available for purchase.

“We’re seeing some really souped-up pontoon boats this year, which is interesting. That way you can take your family out on just a cruise, but you can also tow toys behind it or the kids can ski behind it which is pretty cool. We’re also seeing a lot of electric,” Killingsworth said, referring to both boats and motors.

The boat show was fun for the whole family as it included an activity area for the kids.

It wasn’t just boats for sale, the show had paddleboards and kayaks, boat cleaning and shrink-wrap services, and plenty of other boating-related business with information tables.

“There’s not a lot of opportunity for you to see all the different product that’s available in one place.”

The show ran Saturday and Sunday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

The show was by donation with all funds raised going toward the club’s Youth Sailing School where Killingsworth said they get about 1,000 kids safely on the water every year.

