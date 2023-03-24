The new owners of Sir Winston’s pub in Vernon have experience owning pubs in the Okangan, and they’re looking forward to bringing the longtime establishment back to its glory days. The owners, Cory Jmaeff and Juli Spearing, took over the pub on March 15, 2023. (Sir Winston’s photo)

The new owners of Sir Winston’s pub in Vernon have experience owning pubs in the Okangan, and they’re looking forward to bringing the longtime establishment back to its glory days. The owners, Cory Jmaeff and Juli Spearing, took over the pub on March 15, 2023. (Sir Winston’s photo)

Lake Country couple new owners of popular Vernon Pub

Cory Jmaeff and his partner Juli Spearing take over Sir Winston’s, have experience in the industry

Sir Winston’s Pub in Vernon has new owners, and they bring a lot of experience in the pub industry to the table.

Cory Jmaeff and his fiancé, Juli Spearing, are from Lake Country. Jmaeff bought Woody’s Pub in Lake Country in 2005 and later bought the Packing House Pub in Kelowna. He sold both pubs in April 2022 and had plans to get into commercial real estate, but when he saw the listing for Sir Winston’s at a bargain asking price of $99,000, it was an opportunity he couldn’t pass up.

“I’ve always liked Sir Winston’s and I know it’s a place that Vernon has always loved, and it’s just kind of a staple here,” Jmaeff told The Morning Star.

Spearing has worked in the restaurant industry her whole life, and the couple’s combined experience sets them up for success in their latest venture.

Jmaeff has fond memories of visiting Sir Winston’s as a patron, and is looking forward to adding the next chapter in the pub’s storied history in downtown Vernon.

“I knew that my fiancé and I would have a tonne of fun in there and bring some life back into it,” he said.

He’s hoping to restore the pub’s “glory days” when people packed the space for good food at a reasonable price and a fun and friendly atmosphere.

“We love the place, we love the layout, the staff are great, the customers are great, and so it just needs a bit of love again and some of the little things taken care of,” he said.

If he’s learned anything over his decades of operating pubs, Jmaeff said he’s learned to “keep it simple.” Asked whether he’ll be making any substantial changes to the pub, Jmaeff said aside from some minor tweaks, the establishment will stay the same. Why mess with a winning formula?

Jmaeff said he’s keeping all of the staff on board, and he’ll be looking to hire more.

“We can’t get busier without hiring some more staff,” he said, adding going into the summer he’ll look to hire six to eight front end staff members and three to four back end staff.

Sir Winston’s has been in Vernon for decades, and Jmaeff said that’s a theme among the pubs he’s previously owned.

“The pubs I come from, they were all established back in the mid 70s. The pubs I’ve been involved in are the ones that have been around for a long time.”

Jmaeff is excited to bring back the rooftop patio at Sir Winston’s which he said will be open in about three week’s time.

Jmaeff and Spearing had their first day of operating the pub on March 15.

“Juli and I are super excited to meet everybody in Vernon and start having fun in Sir Winston’s.”

READ MORE: Popular Vernon pub for sale at bargain price

READ MORE: Enderby house listed free – with a catch

Brendan Shykora
Reporter, Vernon Morning Star
Email me at Brendan.Shykora@vernonmorningstar.com
Follow us: Facebook | Twitter

alcoholAlcohol ServersRestaurantsVernon

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in your inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
Big investment for Nelson’s SMRT1 Technologies after winning Okanagan competition

Just Posted

(Left to right) Splatsin Tkwamipla7 Sabrina Vergata, Wenecwtsin Wayne Christian, Elder George William, and Tkwamipla7 (councillors) Theresa William and Leonard Edwards look on as (front, left to right) Federal Minister of Indigenous Services Patty Hajdu, Splatsin Kukpi7 Doug Thomas and B.C. Minister of Children and Family Development Mitzi Dean hold up the signed coordination agreement. Federal and provincial officials, Kukpi7 Thomas and all Tkwamipla7 members signed the agreement. (Rebecca Willson/ Eagle Valley News)
VIDEO: Splatsin signs historic child and family protection agreement with BC, federal governments

The yellow portion of this map is the Okanagan Shuswap Natural Resource District (NRD), the green are parks and protected areas, and the tiny purple areas are where audit activities were undertaken. They can be seen southwest of Salmon Arm near Highway 97B, southeast of Sicamous near the northwest tip of Mabel Lake, and at the northeast end of Shuswap Lake. (Forest Practices Board map)
Forestry operations near Salmon Arm, Sicamous and Enderby earn passing grade

Chase RCMP vehicle damaged by homemade device that damages tires. (Black Press Media file photo)
RCMP vehicle damaged in North Shuswap by ‘homemade tire deflation device’

The Sicamous roundabout off Main Street and Highway 1 will turn purple on Sunday, March 26 in support of International Purple Day for Epilepsy Awareness. (Rebecca Willson/ Eagle Valley News)
Sicamous and Kelowna lighting up in purple for epilepsy awareness

Pop-up banner image