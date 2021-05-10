The patio at 15 Park Bistro. (Jon Adrian photography)

The patio at 15 Park Bistro. (Jon Adrian photography)

Lakeside restaurant opens at Watermark in Osoyoos

15 Park Bistro has a patio overlooking the lake and take-away options

Osoyoos residents and visitors now have a new upscale lakeside restaurant to enjoy.

15 Park Bistro opened its doors at Watermark Beach Resort this weekend, replacing the former ‘Restaurant at Watermark’ and introducing a modern concept rooted in local culinary traditions.

Designed as a celebration of the Okanagan’s rich bounty, 15 Park Bistro envisions connecting people – from farmers to the executive kitchen team to guests – through fresh, expertly crafted fare.

Helmed by executive chef Nick Atkins and his team, and supported by regional producers, vintners and purveyors who provide the ingredients that give heart to the restaurant’s flavourful fare.

The restaurant’s lakeside patio boasts coveted views of Lake Osoyoos. Whether dining on the patio or ordering takeout to-go, guests can look forward to light summer creations like crispy skin halibut with roasted herb chickpea purée; a hearty vegan bowl topped by herb-roasted oyster mushrooms, sprouted grains and black beans; and lobster bisque with brandy and cream.

“I’m incredibly excited to introduce locals, and eventually visitors, to 15 Park Bistro,” said Chef Atkins. “It’s been amazing to collaborate with producers like Codfathers Seafood in Kelowna and Festers Peppers in Oliver to bring our menu to life. I’ve been working on it for a year, and it’s one of the largest menus Watermark Beach Resort has ever offered.

“Our patio is definitely going to be the place to be this summer, and our takeaway options are light, delicious and perfect for outdoor picnics or casual dinners in your suite, or at home.”

One benefit of the pandemic restrictions is that it has given everyone time to do everything right.

“While the global pandemic has been difficult for all tourism businesses, we found a silver lining in having time to focus on 15 Park Bistro and create our new culinary destination,” said Paul Scanlon, Watermark Beach Resort’s hotel manager. “Renovations began in January 2021, so we had switched to a takeout menu when in-person dining restrictions were first introduced.”

