Launch-a-Preneur participants give Shuswap residents sneak peek at business creations

2022 Launch-a-Preneur participants Ana Brideau and Erin Messier promote their Beyond the Board business at the May 7 sneak-peek event at the Downtown Salmon Arm Farmers Market. (Martha Wickett-Salmon Arm Observer) Marcus Smith promotes his business, Production Humans, at the May 7 sneak-peek event at the Downtown Salmon Arm Farmers Market for participants in the 2022 Launch-a-Preneur. (Martha Wickett-Salmon Arm Observer) Lazara Rodriguez and Clayton Beadle promote Grow Up Vertical Farm at the May 7 sneak-peek event at the Downtown Salmon Arm Farmers Market for participants in the 2022 Launch-a-Preneur. (Martha Wickett-Salmon Arm Observer) Season 6 Launch-a-Preneur participant Kristine Wickner promotes Hands Up Textile Recycling at the May 7 sneak-peek event at the Downtown Salmon Arm Farmers Market. (Martha Wickett-Salmon Arm Observer) Amber Wasylenka promotes her Earth Girl Gut-Loving Granola at the sneak-peek event May 7 at the Downtown Salmon Arm Farmers Market for participants in the 2022 Launch-a-Preneur. (Martha Wickett-Salmon Arm Observer) Season 6 Launch-a-Preneur participants Sam and Nadya Ward promote Monster DesignWorks at the sneak-peek event held May 7 at the Downtown Salmon Arm Farmers Market. (Martha Wickett-Salmon Arm Observer) 2022 Launch-a-Preneur participants Austin Schmidt with Fable Acres and Joel Rooke with Rooke Construction promote their businesses during at the May 7 sneak-peek event at the Downtown Salmon Arm Farmers Market. (Martha Wickett-Salmon Arm Observer) Season 6 Launch-a-Preneur participant Daylene Fleming promotes Haven of the Shuswap at the sneak-peek event held May 7 at the Downtown Salmon Arm Farmers Market. (Martha Wickett-Salmon Arm Observer) 2022 Launch-a-Preneur participant Anna DeWolff promotes her business, Choose Refill, at the sneak-peek event held May 7 at the Downtown Salmon Arm Farmers Market. (Martha Wickett-Salmon Arm Observer) Kloee Davies promotes Trendz Naturals at the May 7 sneak-peek event at the Downtown Salmon Arm Farmers Market for participants in the 2022 Launch-a-Preneur. (Martha Wickett-Salmon Arm Observer).

The recent Downtown Salmon Arm Farmers Market was brimming over with great ideas.

Along with the usual rich variety of crafts, food, plants and produce at the May 7 market, about half the 24 participants in the Season 6 Shuswap Launch-a-Preneur competition had set up booths. Along with displaying their products, photographs and brochures, the entrepreneurs spoke enthusiastically to passersby of their plans and visions.

Sustainability, environmental and personal health were common themes, along with several other innovative ideas.

The businesses included vertical farming, textile recycling, bottle refilling, farm-to-table catering, event production, environmentally friendly bubble bath, charcuterie and wine pairing, healthy granola, home construction, an inclusive restaurant, and custom design and manufacturing.

Launch-a-Preneur, designed by Okanagan College Enactus, Salmon Arm Economic Development Society and Community Futures Shuswap, assists individuals and teams to plan and launch their businesses in the Shuswap.

Along with six weeks of training including mentorship support, an optional final night competition is held where teams compete for prize packages in a ‘Dragon’s Den’-style evening.

The entertaining final evening will be held on Thursday, June 9, 5:15 p.m. at the Salmar Classic Theatre. Tickets are now on sale and can be purchased on the Shuswap Launch-a-Preneur website. For more information, call 250-833-0608.

martha.wickett@saobserver.net

#Salmon ArmEntrepreneursShuswap