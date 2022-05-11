Launch-a-Preneur participants give Shuswap residents sneak peek at business creations

The recent Downtown Salmon Arm Farmers Market was brimming over with great ideas.
Along with the usual rich variety of crafts, food, plants and produce at the May 7 market, about half the 24 participants in the Season 6 Shuswap Launch-a-Preneur competition had set up booths. Along with displaying their products, photographs and brochures, the entrepreneurs spoke enthusiastically to passersby of their plans and visions.
Sustainability, environmental and personal health were common themes, along with several other innovative ideas.
The businesses included vertical farming, textile recycling, bottle refilling, farm-to-table catering, event production, environmentally friendly bubble bath, charcuterie and wine pairing, healthy granola, home construction, an inclusive restaurant, and custom design and manufacturing.
Launch-a-Preneur, designed by Okanagan College Enactus, Salmon Arm Economic Development Society and Community Futures Shuswap, assists individuals and teams to plan and launch their businesses in the Shuswap.
Along with six weeks of training including mentorship support, an optional final night competition is held where teams compete for prize packages in a ‘Dragon’s Den’-style evening.
The entertaining final evening will be held on Thursday, June 9, 5:15 p.m. at the Salmar Classic Theatre. Tickets are now on sale and can be purchased on the Shuswap Launch-a-Preneur website. For more information, call 250-833-0608.
