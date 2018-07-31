Leah Blain’s Business Spotlight: Salmon Arm Golf Club celebrates 90 years

This year marks a special milestone for the Salmon Arm Golf Club. They’re already gearing up for a huge celebration at the end of the season and absolutely everyone is invited.

“We’re holding a 90th year anniversary party on Oct. 13 from 12 p.m. to 6 p.m. and everyone is welcome — children, families…it’s open to the public. Come and see the clubhouse, meet the board of directors, staff and the Monaghan Management company,” says Sapphire Games, the marketing, community and events coordinator for the golf club. “We offer an 11 a.m. shotgun start, reduced rates, a cocktail reception with appetizers and the a sale at the golf shop. ”

The Salmon Arm Golf Club opened in 1928 with six holes, sand greens and rubber tee mats. The following year three more holes were added.

“Back in the ‘40s sheep were used to groom the courses,” says Games. “In 1955 we got a new clubhouse. That replaced the old farm buildings we used to have.”

In 1978 grass tees replaced the rubber mats and in the mid 1980s a second 9-hole opened, designed by Les Furber.

Operations Manager Brad Kennell has been playing golf for 36 years and he remembers when the game really gained momentum.

“It was popular but there was a big wave when Tiger Woods created a mass hysteria,” he says.

The Salmon Arm Golf Course has an 18 hole champion course and a 9 hole heritage course. They are rated in Canada’s top 100 golf courses.

Related: Mall at Piccadilly to host Charity Block Party

Blue Canoe now offers catering

When Mary and Ramy Athanasios bought the Blue Canoe Bakery last fall, they kept the same menu but made some changes which have proved to be popular.

“I’ve added a full menu for breakfast (available all day), wraps, smoothies, and a couple of mid-Eastern items,” says Mary.

Mary is originally from Egypt and the menu (as well as some of the decorations) reflect this: baklava, basbousa, shawarma, gyro and falafel.

“When people eat my food I want them to enjoy it not just because they’re hungry. You need to sit and relax. It puts you in a different mood,” she says indicating the dessert. “It’s like heaven — dive into heaven.”

Mary has been in the food business for more than 20 years, but her experience in Barrie, Ontario was quite different.

“I has a Mr. Sub for 22 years. I opened five stores. It’s a huge difference here. There everything was frozen and processed. Here everything is fresh and made from scratch. It’s a million times more work,” she says smiling. “I buy everything fresh from the farmer.”

They now offer catering. If the numbers aren’t too many, all they need is a couple of days notice.

Blue Canoe is open every day from 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. They are located at 121 Shuswap St.

New services at Shuswap Bliss Day Spa

When Janice Bernard joined the team at Shuswap Bliss Day Spa, she brought with her years of expertise in Reiki and foot reflexology. Bernard has bee doing foot reflexology for 16 years and got her Reiki master’s teaching certificate in 2014.

Bernard is available for afternoon appointments Tuesday through Saturday. She is offering special introductory prices until the end of August.

To book an appointment phone 250-804-4836 or visit their website, shuswapbliss.com

