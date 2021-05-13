Lookie-loos welcome at new downtown Salmon Arm business

Rachel Spanier opened her new business, Rikki Lou Who’s Gift Emporium at the corner of Alexander Street and Lakeshore Drive on May 11. Space at the rear of the store is dedicated to her other business, Head Gamez Hair & Company. (Lachlan Labere-Salmon Arm Observer)

Rikki Lou Who’s Gift Emporium is a dream come true for Rachele Spanier.

Located in downtown Salmon Arm at the corner of Alexander Street and Lakeshore Drive, the store is home to Spanier’s two businesses, with Rikki Lou Who’s up front and, at the back, Head Gamez Hair & Company – formerly on Hudson Street across from the post office.

While the salon, which Spanier has operated in the community for 25 years, is undergoing final health and safety approvals before reopening, Rikki Lou Who’s is open for business. The store offers a wide variety of items, books, decor, soaps, purses, clothing, dishes and more.

“The shop is basically everything that I love,” said Spanier. “It’s very eclectic. I don’t bring in the same things over and over, so it can be one or two items of one thing and then I’ll change it.”

Spanier loved and was inspired in part by the former Hudson Street business The Lake Effect, which closed in 2017.

“I like unusual and different, I’m an artist through and through and I like to find unique pieces you won’t find anywhere,” said Spanier, noting she carries a number of Canadian product lines including children’s wear, soaps and purses.

Asked about the name, Spanier said the store is named after her daughter, Rikki.

“Her nickname was Lou, and I just kind of laid on words,” said Spanier, acknowledging the store’s name sounds like something from a Dr. Seuss book. “I love the magic and creativity that goes along with all of that stuff.”

lachlan@saobserver.net

#Salmon ArmBusiness