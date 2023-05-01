Lots to celebrate in Downtown Salmon Arm in 2022

The Salmon Arm Downtown Improvement Association (Downtown Salmon Arm) board met for its annual general meeting on Wednesday, April 26. At back from left are: Jennifer Broadwell, Bill Laird, Jeff Johnson, Craig Newnes and Althea Mongerson. In front from left are Sheri Greeno, Shawna Mattson, Jacquie Gaudreau, Vera Chomyshen, Ron Langridge, Nicole Duxbury and Claire Askew. (Not pictured is Jenna Meikle) (Photo contributed)

2022 was a good year for Downtown Salmon Arm, which members heard recapped recently.

The Salmon Arm Downtown Improvement Association held its 2023 annual general meeting at the Song Sparrow Hall on Wednesday, April 26.

The meeting also included an election, where board members Nicole Munday, Jeff Johnson, Ron Langridge, Shawna Mattson, Sheri Greeno and Vera Chomyshen were each returned for a two-year term. City councillor Kevin Flynn was also reaffirmed as the city’s representative on the board.

Following the Covid pandemic, those at the AGM heard about the return of many events.

They included the Salty Street Fest, Multicultural Day and the Downtown Treat Trail, as well as the week-long ROOTSandBLUES Tuned-Up Series featuring free performances by festival artists at the Ross Street stage. The music culminated with a Kick-Off Concert on Alexander Street the evening before the festival officially opened. Also on Alexander was the Loud and Proud concert co-hosted by the Salmon Arm Art Gallery, the Salmon Arm Economic Development Society, ROOTSandBLUES and Downtown Salmon Arm.

The meetingheard that sales of Downtown Dollars were up in 2022 and record numbers have been redeemed early in 2023.

Shelley Desautels, executive director of the Salmon Arm Chamber of Commerce, spoke to DSA members about the benefits of chamber membership and how the new management and membership drive will benefit its members.

Read more: In photos: Gathering Together Festival celebrates diversity in Salmon Arm

Read more: Salmon Arm Economic Development: Lots of positive news expected in 2022

Read more: Return of the Treat Trail: Costumed kids and adults trick or treat in Downtown Salmon Arm

martha.wickett@saobserver.net

and subscribe to our daily newsletter.

#Salmon ArmBusiness