Lumby tack store opens new Enderby location

At a time when families are looking for greater food security for themselves and their animals, and need to stretch their dollars, an iconic Lumby tack, feed and pet store that’s been thriving in recent months has expanded into downtown Enderby.

The Rusty Spur, with its red, black and white country barn façade, held its official grand opening on Cliff Avenue Saturday, Aug. 15.

“We’re looking forward to serving the tight-knit community of Enderby with pets and hobby farms, and the wider North Okanagan-Shuswap farm and equine community,” said Stuart Anderson, who co-owns both stores with Andrea Mann. The original Rusty Spur opened in Lumby in 2004 and has since become a community meeting place.

“We know the majority of our customers by name and feel we can bring that same sense of community to Enderby,” said Anderson.

Not long after taking over the ownership of Rusty Spur’s Lumby location in 2019, Anderson and Mann realized Enderby could also benefit from their selection, competitive pricing and expertise.

Mann is a certified Equestrian Canada coach while Anderson once owned a horse training and boarding facility. In Enderby, customers will be able to find the same top-quality pet food, farm feed, supplies, and horse feed and tack. This includes non-GMO, pesticide-free feed, grain-free and slow-cooked pet food, raw dog food, nutritional supplements, and more.

“We are one of the few feed stores that carry a wide supply of organic feed, which we special order weekly for our customers,” said Anderson. “Our mandate is to provide only the best quality products at a reasonable price to all our customers.”

For those unable to visit the store in person, Rusty Spur sells 885 items of its feed, tack, and pet products through its online store, with local door-to-door delivery and shipping across Canada. Just a few months after launching their online store in late 2019, Rusty Spur’s site traffic and foot traffic spiked as COVID-19 prompted people to stock up on pet and animal food, and get into having backyard chickens for a steady stream of eggs.

“The whole idea of self-sustainment is really on the rise,” said Anderson. To accommodate shoppers near and far, Rusty Spur is still offering online ordering for in-store pick-up or delivery.

“We have also put stringent health and safety measures in place to make sure your shopping experience in-store is comfortable.”

