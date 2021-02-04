John Rose, new manager of Habitat for Humanity’s Salmon Arm Restore, will be coming to town in March to prepare for a projected early May, 2021 opening. (Contributed)

Manager hired for Salmon Arm ReStore’s projected opening in May

Renovations ongoing, Habitat for Humanity welcomes volunteers

Habitat for Humanity Kamloops has announced the new general manager of the soon to open Salmon Arm ReStore.

John Rose, who currently works as the ReStore manager in Kamloops, will be coming to Salmon Arm at the beginning of March to get the store up and running. It’s expected to open in early May.

Habitat spokesperson Correen Genshorek said she thinks Rose has hired most of the Salmon Arm staff already, but volunteers are always needed and welcome.

A news release notes that Rose acquired his leadership training while serving in the military for seven years.

He then shifted into construction and ran a commercial garage door company for 14 years. During 11 of those years, he also ran his own company as a sub-contractor for one of the largest door companies in Edmonton.

After the birth of his twins, Rose’s perspective changed and life in a smaller town seemed like the best option to raise his family. His spouse’s family lives in Salmon Arm and being close to them was important.

An injury took Rose out of the construction trade and forced him to explore other avenues, which led to the completion of certification in property management, bookkeeping and leadership training.

“We at Habitat Kamloops know John will do a great job leading his entire team and continuing to foster giving back to the surrounding community,” stated the news release.

Anyone interested in volunteering at the Salmon Arm ReStore is asked to contact John Rose via email at: john@habitatsalmonarm.com.

Read more: Habitat for Humanity ReStore set for Salmon Arm settles on location

Read more: Salmon Arm council pleased with plans for Habitat for Humanity housing project

marthawickett@saobserver.net
#Salmon Arm

