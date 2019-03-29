Microwbrewery and glamping considered for O’Keefe

North Okanagan attraction looking at ways to remain sustainable

Glamping and growing its own beer are income seeds that may soon take root at O’Keefe Ranch.

The popular historic attraction just outside of Vernon is looing at ways to be sustainable. Therefore it is reseraching the idea of glamping at the Ranch and a hops farm with a potential microbrewery.

“The hops farm lmicrobrewery will involve replacing some of the corn (about 10 acres) with hops and then gradually adding in other components, all being done by sub-contracting,” said Bruce Cummings, chairperson of the O’Keefe Ranch and Interior Heritage Society.

“We plan to continue using the remaining corn fields with the popular summer corn mazes and will be able to incorporate hops in the same fields.”

See: New season coming to O’Keefe Ranch

O’Keefe is also looking at a potential Blacksmith School.

“The ranch is a major tourist attraction, as identified by a study by Ken Mather,” said Cummings, adding, “1.9 million is the impact of the ranch itself to the greater Vernon area so keeping the facilities in good shape and keeping our programs robust is what we are attempting to do in this upcoming year.”

O’Keefe’s season starts in May but an inaugural Easter Egg Hunt is planned for April 20.

@VernonNews
newstips@vernonmorningstar.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Ride hailing rules leave B.C. waiting for minister’s final word
Next story
Find a job where you are also family at Black Press Media’s career fair

Just Posted

B.C. needs to update laws to protect pets from dying in snare traps: Animal activists

The Fur-Bearers advocate for new rules on setting traps near public areas

Microwbrewery and glamping considered for O’Keefe

North Okanagan attraction looking at ways to remain sustainable

Former Chase Heat, Silverbacks player wins national varsity championship

Reece Forman claims ACHA trophy in final season with Minot State Beavers

Aquavan hits the Okanagan

Between March 27 and April 17, Aquavan will be visiting schools and attending various community events throughout the region.

Interior Health warns of spike in cartfentanil-tainted opioids

Higher traces of carfentanil linked to spike in overdose cases

Suspect robs Kelowna gas stations with knife, taser

One gas station along Highway 33 was robbed twice in one night

B.C. teacher not issued certificate lodges human rights complaint after sexual assault charge stayed

To date the TRB has not decided if it will issue him a teaching certificate

UPDATED: Boy, 11, dies in ATV rollover on small B.C. island

Police say child was found pinned beneath off-road vehicle

VIDEO: Two people dead after dramatic standoff ends with gunfire in Surrey

Neighbour says ‘at least 15 or 20’ shots ring out during morning standoff in Surrey

Two more measles cases confirmed at Vancouver Island hospital

Island Health warns of possible exposure at Royal Jubilee Hospital in Victoria

Trial set for B.C. man accused of swimming naked in Toronto shark tank

Toronto police allege David Weaver assaulted a man outside Medieval Times in October 2018

ICBC claims to move out of courtroom as of April 1

The reforms take effect on Monday, in addition a new injury cap on pain and suffering payouts

Adults encouraged to explore artistic creativity and self-expression

First United Church in Salmon Arm hosts special public art events

Teen shares struggle with rare disease and the help he got from BC Children’s Hospital

BC Children’s Hospital Choices Lottery helps raise money for programs and medical research

Most Read