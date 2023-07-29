Mission Possible a boon for Vernon tourism

Hundreds of Greater Vernon residents took part in the Chamber of Commerce’s third annual campaign

Greater Vernon Chamvber of Commerce’s third annual Mission Possible campaign to promote local tourism wrapped up July 15, 2023. (Greater Vernon Chamber of Commerce photo)

Tom Cruise would be proud — Vernon’s undercover agents were up to the task during Mission Possible, a campaign to boost Vernon’s tourism industry.

Created by the Greater Vernon Chamber of Commerce and sponsored by Vernon Tourism, the third annual Mission Possible ran from June 30 to July 15.

“It was amazing to see hundreds of Greater Vernon residents embrace Mission Possible and support the significant contribution tourism provides our economy and community,” said Dan Proulx. the chamber’s general manager.

“Thank you to presenting sponsor Tourism Vernon, the host locations, the prize sponsors and everyone who participated in Mission Possible.”

During Mission Possible, residents could visit at least one of four participating tourism destinations: Cambium Cider, Okanagan Science Centre, Sun Country Cycle and the Vernon Farmer’s Market. Once on site, they had to find a secret code word and fill out a ballot.

Among the hundreds of entries, Morgan Schunter was selected as the winner of the “ultimate staycation.” The prize package includes:

• Two nights stay for two and dinner at Predator Ridge Resort

• A case of cider from Cambium Cider

• Market Bucks from the Vernon Farmers Market

• Gift certificate from Sun Country Cycle

• After-hours gathering at the Okanagan Science Centre

• Downtown Dollars from the Downtown Vernon Association

“Mission Possible was a great opportunity for residents to discover what our region has to offer, and they can become ambassadors by recommending our area to visiting family and friends,” said Torrie Silverthorn, Vernon’s manager of tourism.

Brendan Shykora

