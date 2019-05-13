Mom makes Okanagan lifestyle clothing

Riley + Autumn Threads makes clothing for mothers and children

Asia Jackson, a full-time mom and nurse, didn’t expect to open a business.

Riley + Autumn Threads, named after Jackson’s two daughters, is a local handmade baby and children’s clothing company.

Jackson said her inspiration behind the business is her children and a love for adventure, mountian biking, hiking, nature, forests and the mountians.

“The types of fabrics that I choose, I think are an Okanagan lifestyle,” said Jackson. “Lakes, bikes, mountains, nature, that kind of stuff.”

Jackson began her journey to opening Riley + Autumn Threads about a year and a half ago when she was pregnant with her second daughter, Riley.

She was in pre-labour for two weeks, unable to live her usual active lifestyle of adventuring and mountain biking, so she started sewing to keep her brain active and off the contractions.

Jackson started with making a blanket and clothing for her children.

Eventually, people in public and on social media started asking Jackson if she would make clothes for their children.

“It just kind of blew up,” said Jackson. “I don’t even know how it happened so fast.”

View this post on Instagram

Family photos be like….

A post shared by Riley + Autumn Threads (@rileyandautumnthreads) on

Even though Jackson started with baby and childrens’ clothes, she now makes maternity and nursing tops as well. You can even get a matching outfit with your kids.

“What’s really important to me is that everybody’s really happy with everything,” said Jackson. “I work really hard to make sure that it’s just right for the person.”

Each of Jackson’s custom pieces are made specific to each person, in both size and design.

Though Jackson mainly does customs, some of her designs are available at Little Plum Boutique in Vernon.

