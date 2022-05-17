More seats for cider proposed by Northyards Cider Co. in Salmon Arm

Application to Liquor Cannabis branch would add a lounge and patio area for a maximum of 55 people

Northyards Cider Co. is located at at 3181 11th Ave. NE. (File photo)

Northyards Cider Co. in Salmon Arm has plans to add a licensed lounge and patio area to its operation.

Owner Kathleen van der Ree applied to the Liquor Cannabis Regulations Branch to extend the company’s liquor licence. As part of the application, city council was asked if it had any objection to a licensed lounge and patio at 3181 11th Ave. NE.

According to a city staff report, the applicant wishes to add a lounge that would include a proposed liquor service area with an adjoining patio. It would be in addition to an existing manufacturing facility, tasting room and picnic area. A maximum of 55 people would be permitted in the lounge and patio.

A little background was included.

“The proposed licensee, Northyards Cider Co., has been producing a premium craft cider since 2018. Starting as a commercial craft cidery in Squamish, they have recently acquired an interest in a historical orchard in Salmon Arm, BC where they relocated to in July 2021.”

Four letters from neighbours were attached.

The form letters state the lounge will mean the addition of local wine and beer to Northyards’ offerings as well as table service in designated areas.

“There has always been commercial activity on that property, its current use is not bothersome, it is adjacent to McDonald’s and there is a pub across the street. Northyards fits well into the neighbourhood.”

The letters conclude by saying the extension is not expected to have any negative effects on its neighbours and the neighbours support the application.

Council voted unanimously at its May 16 planning meeting to provide no objection to the proposal. Mayor Alan Harrison and Coun. Kevin Flynn were absent during that part of the meeting.

Read more: Cidery planned for Salmon Arm’s historic Hanna family orchards

Read more: Northyards Cider Co. opens at historic Salmon Arm orchard

martha.wickett@saobserver.net

and subscribe to our daily newsletter.

#Salmon ArmBusinessCider