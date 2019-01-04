More tables to be bused at Vernon restaurant Eatology

Eatology, located in old Vernon Greyhound Station, will expand after owner purchases building

It was an expensive Christmas present for Kristina Klein.

But so worth every penny she spent.

Klein, the owner of Vernon restaurant Eatology located in the former Greyhound station building at the corner of 30th Street and 31st Avenue, has purchased the building from the bus company and will expand her small restaurant.

The purchase price was not disclosed. Klein expects to take ownership Jan. 12.

“We are going to expand the restaurant into the former Greyhound lobby,” said Klein. “We’re expecting to add six-to-eight more tables, we’ll be able to host big events and we plan to have a room that people can rent out for private functions.”

The expansion will also allow Eatology to host Christmas and dinner parties, and bigger groups upward of 50 people or more, something that was tough to do before due to the small space.

Klein expects her restaurant to stay open once renovations begin.

“There may be one day that we could close, but, no, we’ll be open,” she said.

The Greyhound building became available at the end of October when the company shut down bus service in Western Canada.


