Mr Mikes Salmon Arm holds job fair to hire up to 80 staff

One of owners says the plan is to open the restaurant before the end of July

Mr Mikes Salmon Arm is holding a job fair this weekend, June 22 and 23, in hopes of hiring about 80 staff. (Photo contributed)

A trip to a job interview will likely be on the agenda for some Shuswap residents this weekend.

The Mr Mikes restaurant planned for Salmon Arm is holding a job fair on both Saturday and Sunday, June 22 and 23, from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Prestige Harbourfront Resort.

Being hired are bartenders, hosts, servers, dishwashers, prep cooks and line cooks.

Darren Flintoff, one of the owners of the Stonewater Group, the parent company of the Mr Mikes chain, stated Friday the owners are aiming to hire about 80 staff.

He said the general manager – or chief experience officer – and the restaurant leader have been hired and are training in Kamloops.

“The restaurant is coming along nicely. We will start classroom training and do a few ‘dry runs’ by mid to late July. We are scheduled to be open before the end of July,” he wrote in an email to the Observer.

“I think the community will be very happy with what we are bringing to Salmon Arm.”

The restaurant will be housed in the building that was formerly the Urban Market, near the Hideaway Liquor Store on Lakeshore Drive.

