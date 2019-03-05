Multi-community job fair in Enderby to see dozens of employers

More than 50 businesses and organizations will have booths at the inaugural event

The inaugural North Okanagan-Shuswap Employment and Business Fair will see more than 50 employers set up in Enderby March 11. (Morning Star file photo)

Organizers behind the upcoming North Okanagan-Shuswap Employment and Business Fair say this event will be a unique and valuable opportunity for local job-seekers to meet dozens of potential employers from across the region.

More than 50 businesses and organizations will have booths at the inaugural event, taking place March 11 at the new Splatsin Centre in Enderby.

“We are very excited to be part of such an incredible collaboration and to bring so much opportunity under one roof. It’s amazing,” says Ali Maki, executive director, Enderby & District Chamber of Commerce. “Whether you are looking for a job, a career change or educational opportunities — or you’re showcasing your business, there is plenty to see and learn.”

Organized jointly by the Splatsin Development Corporation, Enderby and District Chamber of Commerce and the Armstrong Spallumcheen Chamber of Commerce, along with support from Nexus BC and Community Futures North Okanagan, the fair gives prospective employees a chance to learn more about specific companies as well as future opportunities and how to secure those jobs.

“This can be anything from training to what they look for on a resumé to how they expect their employees to conduct themselves, etc. Employers, in turn, will get a sense of what job-seekers have to offer and are looking for,” says Connie Viszlai, business services advisor, Community Futures North Okanagan.

Several major employers will also host presentations, including Interior Health, Kohler, Agri-Trans, Kingfisher Boats, the Splatsin Development Corporation and Yucwmenlúcwu (Caretakers of the Land) LLP, a cultural and natural resource management company that provides a complete range of environmental, archaeology and forestry services.

“Together, with the support of all of our partners, we feel this event will benefit job-seekers, employers and businesses. We hope this is the beginning of an annual event,” says Patti Noonan, executive director of the Armstrong Spallumcheen Chamber of Commerce.

All job-seekers should come prepared to talk about their skills and bring along their resumés.

With WorkBC centres located at Community Futures North Okanagan in Vernon, Kindale Developmental Association in Armstrong and the Nexus BC Employment Resources Centre in Enderby, a range of employment services and resources are offered to those looking to build their resumés, access resources, acquire training, and more heading into the job fair.

The North Okanagan Shuswap Employment and Business Fair is a one-day-only event and takes place Monday, March 11 from 1 to 7 p.m. at the Splatsin Centre, 767 Old Vernon Rd. Enderby.

For more information, visit the NOSEBF Facebook page or contact the chambers in Armstrong-Spallumcheen or Enderby.



