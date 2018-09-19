Nanaimo’s Tilray Inc. briefly the world’s largest cannabis company

The company, only listed in the US, nearly reached $300 in afternoon trading on Wednesday

Trading in shares of Nanaimo-based Tilray Inc. was stopped numerous times on Wednesday due to volatility that saw the cannabis producer’s intraday share price rise to $297.70 US — a gain of nearly 100 per cent before falling in value as the trading day ended.

Tilray on Wednesday plunged to as low at $151.50 US, before climbing again to close at $214.06 US at 4 p.m. EDT.

Tilray has seen its shares soar more than 850 per cent since it started publicly trading in July.

Tilray shares surged 28.95% on Tuesday and a further 38.12% on Wednesday after it was reported that the company is the first to receive permission to legally export marijuana to the US as part of a clinical trial at the University of California at San Diego.

RELATED: Tilray to export cannabis to U.S. for clinical trials

Its market cap on Wednesday reached $20.28 billion US, making it the largest cannabis company in the world.

Tilray and a researcher at the University of California San Diego believe this is the first export of a cannabis product from a Canadian company to the U.S., where marijuana is still illegal at the federal level.

Tiray will be exporting capsules containing a formulation with two active ingredients extracted from the cannabis plant for a clinical trial examining the drug as a potential treatment for adults with essential tremor, a neurological disorder.

The formulation will contain cannabidiol and tetrahydrocannabinol, better known as CBD and THC, and will be used in a trial scheduled to begin in early 2019.

UC San Diego’s Dr. Fatta Nahab said he believes this product has not been imported from Canada into the U.S. before.

While several states have legalized cannabis for medical or recreational use, marijuana remains illegal under U.S. federal law.

Tilray trades as TLRY on the Nasdaq.

– With files from the Canadian Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Competition tribunal to hear B.C.-based case on airline food starting in October

Just Posted

Open burning permitted again in Kamloops Fire Centre

Low fire rating prompts decision throughout Kamloops Fire Centre

Couple plans to live sustainable dream in Malakwa

The plan includes building a small zero-waste home at Cedars RV Park

Heavy rain in Shuswap Sunday comes close to record set in 1907

Salmon Arm gets more than half average monthly rainfall in one day

B.C. Rural Party co-founder rebukes pro-NDP accusation

Telkwa Mayor Darcy Repen disputes being NDP campaign supporter

Forest Enhancement Society of BC works to protect and restore forests

Group helps to reforest Crown land after wildfires, bug infestations

Weekday weather update

The rain moves in right across the Okanagan-Shuswap valley

Woman who helped kidnap Elizabeth Smart released from prison

Smart was 14 years old when she was snatched from her Salt Lake City home in 2002 by street preacher Brian David Mitchell

New York books editor out after backlash over Jian Ghomeshi essay

Ian Buruma, who was appointed as editor of the New York Review of Books in late 2017, no longer works for the publication

Housing slowdown forecast to cool B.C. economy

Conference Board says pipeline, trade uncertainty affecting investment

B.C. hockey product eyes shot at Olympic spot with China

Fletcher is one of 24 who travelled to Shenzhen, China for the first official Olympic dev camp.

Are you feeling lazy? That’s OK – it’s just science

UBC study shows that humans are hardwired to prefer being sloth-like

Sifting through soil

Archeological assessment for future works in Sicamous related to Bruhn Bridge replacement

Eagles hold own against Heat before grizzly defeat

Revelstoke heads home with 11-1 win over Sicamous hosts

LETTER: Who do we blame for the tragedy of Marrisa Shen’s death?

The B.C. girl was killed in a Burnaby park last July

Most Read