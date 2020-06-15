A new business association has launched in B.C. to support First Nation development corporations. (Image submitted)

New association launches to give voice to B.C. First Nation development corporations

First Nation Business Development Association is comprised of nearly 50 members

A new organization representing and advocating for B.C. First Nation development corporations was launched recently.

The First Nation Business Development Association (FN BDA) president and managing director Michael Bonshor of Vancouver said creating such an association has been on his mind for some time.

Read More: Xat’sull Development Corporation and Peterson Contracting Ltd. sign partnership agreement

“My experience is that development corporations are operating at different levels in terms of their own experience, expertise and capacity. The idea in the long run is to help to raise the level of all First Nations business owned entities and development corporations so they are operating, functioning and succeeding in their territories.”

Bonshor has worked with and for First Nations-owned development corporations for more than 20 years.

With nearly 50 B.C First Nation development corporations already members of FN BDA, Bonshor is looking forward to welcoming further membership.

“There’s right now around 200 First Nations in B.C. and many, if not all, are undertaking some form of business activity and it’s primarily through their development corporations.”

British Columbia Assembly of First Nations (BCAFN) regional Chief Terry Teegee noted in a news release BCAFN is appreciative of the new initiative.

Read More: Esk’etemc store and café slated for renovations starting mid-May

“First Nations across B.C. have expanded their business and economic activities in all sectors, and in many regions are lead economic players creating wealth and employment for their community members as well as others,” he stated. “The First Nation Business Development Association can play a key partnership role in the BCAFN’s economic development initiatives and opportunities moving forward.”

As restrictions due to COVID-19 continue to be lifted or eased across the province and country, Bonshor hopes FN BDA will be able to participate in helping shape what the economic recovery should look like.

“I think there will be the opportunity for our group to participate in some of those discussions I hope,” he said.

Do you have a comment about this story? email:
rebecca.dyok@wltribune.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

BusinessIndigenous

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
B.C. craft cannabis co-op aims to get small producers to market

Just Posted

Thousands in rewards offered following multiple Okanagan thefts

Coldstream man, two Vernon businesses stung by major thefts Sunday, June 14

Volunteers needed to sustain, grow Shuswap Community Teaching Garden

Garden site used to host outdoor yoga class, could be used to host other groups, speakers

Morning Start: Canada’s lowest recorded temperature is as cold as Mars

Your morning start for Monday, June 15, 2020

Okanagan connector hit with heavy snow

A special weather statement is in effect for the Okanagan Connector from Merritt to Kelowna

Salmon Arm couple honoured by Cystic Fibrosis Canada

Kathy and Stu Bradford are among the groups and individuals honoured in BC and the Yukon

Feds working on a way to extend CERB payments, Trudeau says

Details are to be announced later this week

Public, media blocked from council meetings in northern B.C. town for months

Other councils in region use video conferencing, as government says cities required to follow transparency rules

Letter: Scrap South Shuswap incorporation study

Writer argues province, businesses, residents already financially stressed

Pump installed in downtown Kelowna due to high Okanagan Lake levels

Pump installed at the Water Street boat launch due to very high lake levels

Policing costs for Meghan Markle, Prince Harry’s B.C. stay topped $50K: taxpayers group

RCMP covered security costs for the couple while they were acting Royals

Provincial funding sought for Okanagan child care centre

Partnership in Lake Country is between Central Okanagan Public Schools and YMCA Okanagan

Creston RCMP officer brings snacks to BLM muralists after altercation

Homeowners also showed support for the three young sisters

VIDEO: Recent graduate from Summerland receives Governor General’s Academic Medal

Ivy Hiebert has been recognized for outstanding work while at high school

RCMP searching for missing South Okanagan woman

Diane Marie Latulippe was last seen at the Gold Mountain RV Park on June 7

Most Read