New experience centre to showcase South Okanagan wines

The Penticton Lakeside Resort will be the location for the Great Estates Wine Experience Centre for visitors to learn more about wines and wineries of the South Okanagan.

The centre, which opens on Sept. 22, will be located on the lower level of the recently built west-wing of the hotel, will offer a variety of daily tastings and educational seminars throughout the year. Single-vineyard, winery exclusive and regional-specific selections will be available for tasting and purchase at the centre, offering visitors a taste of differing South Okanagan terroirs.

“The Great Estates Wine Experience Centre will offer visitors the opportunity to discover and taste what makes this area of B.C. so special,” said Josie Tyabji, senior director, Great Estates Okanagan. “We believe the centre will provide a rich educational backdrop to our vibrant region, offer a wide-range of experiences for guests and be a must-stop destination before they set out to explore the award-winning wineries within the South Okanagan.”

The Great Estates Okanagan portfolio which includes Black Sage Vineyard, Inniskillin, Nk’Mip Cellars, Jackson-Triggs, Sunrock Vineyards, Dark Horse, Steller’s Jay, See Ya Later Ranch and Sumac Ridge.

Designed by Penticton’s Landform Architecture, the centre houses three distinct tasting areas and is also available for private functions. The Tasting Bar will rotate wine selections daily and offer four tastings for a $10 fee, refunded with a purchase of $50 or more.

Other experiences – such as food and wine pairing classes focused on specific varietals or types of cuisine – will have a fixed price based on the experience and food provided. The Great Estates team will lead educational seminars covering topics ranging from the history of the South Okanagan to growing regions and bring in guest educators for select classes as well.

