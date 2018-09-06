Great Estates Wine Experience Centre will open at the Penticton Lakeside Resort on Sept. 22. Submitted photo

New experience centre to showcase South Okanagan wines

Great Estates Wine Experience Centre will open at the Penticton Lakeside Resort

The Penticton Lakeside Resort will be the location for the Great Estates Wine Experience Centre for visitors to learn more about wines and wineries of the South Okanagan.

The centre, which opens on Sept. 22, will be located on the lower level of the recently built west-wing of the hotel, will offer a variety of daily tastings and educational seminars throughout the year. Single-vineyard, winery exclusive and regional-specific selections will be available for tasting and purchase at the centre, offering visitors a taste of differing South Okanagan terroirs.

Related: Okanagan Falls newest recognized wine region

“The Great Estates Wine Experience Centre will offer visitors the opportunity to discover and taste what makes this area of B.C. so special,” said Josie Tyabji, senior director, Great Estates Okanagan. “We believe the centre will provide a rich educational backdrop to our vibrant region, offer a wide-range of experiences for guests and be a must-stop destination before they set out to explore the award-winning wineries within the South Okanagan.”

Related: Lakeside Resort wins at commercial building awards

The Great Estates Okanagan portfolio which includes Black Sage Vineyard, Inniskillin, Nk’Mip Cellars, Jackson-Triggs, Sunrock Vineyards, Dark Horse, Steller’s Jay, See Ya Later Ranch and Sumac Ridge.

Related: Growing demand for skilled workers in the wine industry

Designed by Penticton’s Landform Architecture, the centre houses three distinct tasting areas and is also available for private functions. The Tasting Bar will rotate wine selections daily and offer four tastings for a $10 fee, refunded with a purchase of $50 or more.

Other experiences – such as food and wine pairing classes focused on specific varietals or types of cuisine – will have a fixed price based on the experience and food provided. The Great Estates team will lead educational seminars covering topics ranging from the history of the South Okanagan to growing regions and bring in guest educators for select classes as well.

To report a typo, email: editor@pentictonwesternnews.com.

@PentictonNews
newstips@pentictonwesternnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Take a nap in an Okanagan show home

Just Posted

Salmon Arm Tennis Club moving ahead on indoor facility

Club members excited about progress on new building, open tourney upcoming Sept. 21 to 23

Multi-faceted care facility aims to be a one-stop wellness shop

Seniors Health and Wellness Centre opens in Salmon Arm

Update: Man charged for Tappen home invasion

Police dog and ERT unit called to assist search for suspect

Golf carts on Shuswap community’s streets there to stay

Chase has declared golf cart pilot project will be permanent, plan may spread to other communities

Revelstoke City Council defeats proposed Development Cost Charge Bylaw

Revelstoke City Council defeated second reading of the proposed Development Cost Charge… Continue reading

Ladies gather for a royal affair in Vernon

The Crown Jewels of Canada Society held a lawn bowling extravaganza in Vernon on Thursday

Standing tall against Parkinson’s disease

Kelowna resident Shelley Schreyer adopts positive attitude to counter symptoms

West Kelowna Warriors owner reinstates fired head coach

Kim Dobranski says he made a mistake firing Geoff Grimwood; BCHL says it ‘suggested’ reinstatement

Police investigate shooting in Ontario, four reportedly wounded

There are reports that several people were shot in St. Catharines

Canada, allies express ‘full confidence’ Russian officials approved poisoning

British Prime Minister Theresa May described the suspects as Russian military intelligence officers

Lillooet mayor asks for rail service to return to Vancouver-Prince George route

Trains along the route were discontinued by the B.C. government in 2002

Burt Reynolds dead at 82

Reports indicate the actor died of a heart attack in Florida

Update: Tense police situation ends in Kelowna

Shots were fired and police swarmed the area …

B.C. spill response plans in limbo after Trans Mountain decision

Nearly $150 million in new bases, personnel and ships are on hold

Most Read