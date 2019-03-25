New Okanagan burger restaurant offers gluten-free, meatless options

Bin 4 Burger Lounge is open for business in Kelowna

A popular burger restaurant which caters to all of your gluten-free needs has opened a location in Kelowna.

Bin 4 Burger Lounge opened its Central Okanagan location in February. The restaurant features gluten-free buns, as well as chicken and meatless patties, according to the company’s Facebook page.

Based out of Victoria, the lounge’s sixth location in Kelowna caters to allergies and sources local ingredients.

Try a tasty burger for yourself at 1616 Powrick Rd. Hours of operation are Monday to Saturday 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. and Sunday from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m.

